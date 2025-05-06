Community supporter, politician John Henry Felix dedicated his life to public service

Former Honolulu City Council member John Henry Felix — who witnessed the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor as a boy, became an Eagle Scout at the age of 15, later held court at the Pacific Club over back-to-back breakfast meetings, was a proud descendant of his Portuguese ancestry and active in multiple business and philanthropic endeavours — died at his independent living facility in Hawaii Kai early Monday morning at the age of 94.

Felix died of end-stage renal disease and would have turned 95 if he had reached his birthday on June 14, said his son, John “Johnny” Morgan Felix.

Felix died at 4 a.m. Monday with Johnny and his daughter, Melinda DiCiro, “ by his side, Johnny said.

Felix was still chair of Abilities Unlimited, which helps provide job training to people with physical and mental challenges, and was chair of the Hawaii Medial Assurance Association, where he retired as chief operating officer Dec. 31.

Born June 14, 1930, Felix joined the Junior Red Cross Elementary at the age of 8 while attending Lincoln School.

His first assignment was to assemble “ditty bags” (comfort kits) for the children of war-torn China, according to his curriculum vitae.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Felix’s later interest in Hawaii’s Civilian Air Patrol was inspired by his experience of witnessing the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, said Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, former chair of the Hawaii Democratic Party, who considered Felix, a lifelong Republican, a mentor.

Santos-Tam succeeded Felix in 2019 as honorary Portuguese consul. Felix also served as honorary consul of Spain until 2022.

“You could have this conversation with him without ever having it turn adversarial, which is something that’s missing today,” Santos-Tam said. “He came from a time where Republicans and Democrats had to work together and served on a Council where Republicans and Democrats had to work together. In the business and nonprofit community, everyone has to work together.

“We had breakfast regularly to talk about the Portuguese community happenings in the world and locally. Up until the end, he was so involved in so many nonprofits and projects. I’m still amazed that he had the energy and ability to be so involved — with the Civilian Air Patrol, public health initiatives, the Red Cross locally and globally, you name it. He’s always had a passion for service.”

Even in his 90s, Felix would preside over separate breakfast meetings at the Pacific Club.

“He had a table that was his, and people would come and would leave and the next person would come,” Santos- Tam said. “The meetings would have an agenda, and there would be an outcome.”

A Portuguese monument at Fort Street Mall bears Felix’s name, and Santos- Tam said, “There’s so many traces of John Henry’s involvement everywhere you look in Honolulu.”

Following Felix’s 14-year career on the Council, then- Council Chair Ernie Martin appointed Felix — a rail critic — to the board of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation “when we faced significant deficits,” Martin said. “Who better than John Henry from a personal and business perspective?”

Martin and Felix also shared their Portuguese heritage and served together on the board of Abilities Unlimited.

On the board and as its chair, Felix “was very passionate and committed,” Martin said. “He was always very active.”

Former Council Chair Ikaika Anderson grew up hearing stories of Felix from his grandfather Whitney Anderson and uncle D.G. “Andy” Anderson, who both grew up diving for coins in the Ala Wai Canal with Felix.

When he ran for governor as a Republican in the 1980s, Andy Anderson chose Felix as his lieutenant governor running mate.

As a boy, Ikaika Anderson remembered seeing Felix sign-waving for the City Council.

Years later, at the age of 31, Anderson faced Felix in a special Council race in 2009 and was impressed that Felix was still enthusiastically sign-waving in his 80s.

“The man was a tenacious campaigner,” Anderson said. “At the debates he was sharp as a tack. It was tough to keep up with him. He was gracious but still sharp as a tack.”

Later, as Council chair, Anderson — a Democrat — reached out to Felix to hear his ideas on complex issues like the city budget or tax rates “because John Henry was a fiscal conservative,” Anderson said. “I’ve always known John Henry as a smart and savvy individual.

”John Henry was old-school,” Anderson said. “He liked to meet in person when people wanted to talk to him, and he would spend two hours with me.”

Felix initiated, supported and chaired a long list of organizations and causes that included the first water safety and first-aid class for Hansen’s disease patients at the Kalaupapa settlement on Molokai.

But his outreach extended throughout Asia and the Pacific.

Felix was drafted into the Army during the Korean War in 1952 and served in the combat infantry.

He later served in the 442nd Infantry Reserves, Hawaii Army National Guard as a colonel, and cared for refugees and prisoners of war in Vietnam as a civilian.

As chief of staff to Hawaii’s last territorial governor, Republican William F. Quinn, Felix oversaw Hawaii’s transition into statehood, which included everything from the Supreme Court to the Barber Commission, according to his curriculum vitae.

He later led reforms to impose term limits and nonpartisan elections for the Honolulu City Council.

He wrote or co-authored books on a wide range of topics including volunteerism, leadership and management along with “The Ukulele — A Portuguese Gift to Hawaii,” “The Portuguese in Hawaii” and “The Portuguese Bi- Centennial in Hawaii.”

When he more recently required dialysis treatment three times a week, Felix balked and insisted on driving himself, said his friend Karen Mukai.

“He got so angry,” Mukai said. “He said, ‘You’re making me feel handicapped. I’m driving myself.’ Then he’d stop at the club for a martini.”

Felix is survived by wife Sandrine Belanger, son John “Johnny” Morgan Felix, daughter Melinda DiCiro, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Services are pending.