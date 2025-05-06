Kokua Line: Can I get on flight without right ID?

Question: Regarding not being able to use a temporary driver’s license to get through the TSA airport security line, what if we have our old license, too, and can show both?

Answer: Showing both may be sufficient, according to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration. To be clear, state law requires applicants for a Hawaii driver’s license or state ID to surrender their current credential when renewing — so Hawaii residents with a temporary license or state ID likely won’t have their former plastic card on hand. Perhaps you are visiting from a state that doesn’t adhere to that practice (808ne.ws/3F4oXYy describes DMV rules nationwide).

As the TSA prepares to begin enforcing the REAL ID Act at U.S. airports Wednesday, we’ve heard from residents and visitors who have a paper copy of their REAL ID as they await the plastic card in the mail. A TSA spokesperson provided the following information by email Thursday:

“For passengers who have applied for their REAL ID but only have the temporary paper copy:

“If they were given back their non-REAL ID compliant ID, they can bring both documents with them to the checkpoint. If TSA can verify both documents, these passengers may not be subject to the additional screening measures.

“If they were not given back their old ID, they will not be permitted to use only the paper copy as proof of REAL ID. These passengers should bring another form of acceptable identification, such as a passport or military ID or expect delays and additional screening. The full list of acceptable IDs can be found at 808ne.ws/ 4fbgU8B.”

Although his response focused on someone holding a temporary REAL ID after applying for the federally compliant state-issued credential for the first time, the answer is the same for someone who renewed a REAL ID and awaits the plastic card — a temporary copy alone won’t get them through an airport security checkpoint, the TSA spokes­person said.

Any U.S. domestic airline passenger flying as of Wednesday who knows they don’t have an acceptable ID should arrive at the airport much earlier than usual — perhaps three hours ahead of their flight — and bring documentary proof such as a birth certificate or Social Security card that matches the name on their boarding pass and their photo ID.

Nationwide, about 81% of the flying public has a REAL ID or other acceptable ID, and those passengers should proceed as usual, according to the TSA. Passengers lacking acceptable ID may step aside for additional screening so as not to delay those behind them carrying acceptable IDs, which — besides state- issued REAL IDs, U.S. passports/passport cards and U.S. Department of Defense IDs — also include Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI and FAST), permanent resident cards, Veteran Health Identification Cards and more than a dozen other options.

Airline passengers should check their IDs now to ensure they’re ready. A REAL ID issued by the state of Hawaii is marked with a star in a circle (“gold star”), while those issued by other states might carry that mark or a flag or the text “Enhanced,” according to the state Department of Transportation. As mentioned, a REAL ID issued by a state is not the only option.

Numerous readers say Hawaii’s DMV must speed up processing of license and ID renewals so it doesn’t take up to eight weeks to receive the plastic card. For many, a driver’s license or state ID is their only form of federally compliant identification. City officials point out that these credentials can be renewed up to six months ahead of expiration, and urge residents who know they will be traveling to plan ahead. Readers counter that it’s impossible to predict all airline trips and that emergency trips for a funeral or to tend to an ailing loved one could be stymied because they have a temporary license or ID.

Still others say the DMV should stop taking the applicant’s old license upon renewal, but that’s required by state law, which says in HRS 286-102(c) that “no person shall receive a driver’s license without surrendering to the examiner of drivers all valid driver’s licenses and all valid identification cards in the person’s possession.” There are exceptions in Hawaii’s law, however, and not all states follow this practice.

