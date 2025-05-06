Maryknoll School teacher burned in acid attack offers public thanks
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Acid attack victim Danying Zhang gave her first news conference at the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii on Monday since the January 2024 incident.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
At a news conference Monday were Vernon Ching, left, president of the Honolulu Chapter of the US-China People’s Friendship Association; Danying Zhang, acid attack survivor; and Sonny Zhang, no relation to Danying, executive vice president of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii, who also served as Mandarin interpreter for the news conference.
2025 May 5 CTY - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by George F. Lee / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Acid attack victim Danying Zhang gave her first press conference at the Chinese Chamber of Commerce on Monday, May 5, 2025 since the January 2024 incident.
STATE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS PHOTOS
Paul Cameron, left, Sebastian Mahkwan.