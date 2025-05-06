Chaminade fifth at national championships

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Chaminade’s men’s golf team landed in fifth place after Monday’s first round of the PGA WORKS Division II Collegiate Championships at the Whistling Straits Irish Golf Course in Kohler, Wis.

The defending national champion Silverswords shot 308 (20 over par) on the opening day. Ky Stopp went lowest among Chaminade golfers with a 3-over 75 that left him tied for 11th. Jack Yeager (76), Ethan Alexander (78), A.J. Dahlk (79) and Blake Buonopane (83) rounded out the Silverswords’ entrants.

Kentucky State’s Micah Stangebye had Monday’s best score among Division II golfers, a 68. Texas A&M International’s Elvis Steen was next at 71.

Round 2 will be played today on Whistling Straits’ par-72, 6,743-yard Straits Course. coverage on the Golf Channel and Peacock starts at 10 a.m.