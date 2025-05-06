Baseball Top 10: Kamehameha is No. 1 as state baseball looms

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The deck has been shuffled a bit, but Kamehameha remains a unanimous No. 1 in this week’s Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10.

The Warriors collected all eight first-place votes and head to the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships on Maui with a 29-6 overall record.

Top-seeded Kamehameha meets the Baldwin-Kailua winner at 4 p.m. Thursday at Iron Maehara Stadium.

Second-seeded Mililani (22-8) will battle the Kamehameha-Hawaii/Saint Louis winner on Thursday at 11 a.m. The OIA champion Trojans are coming off a splendid finish at the league tournament. Kai Hirayama hurled a perfect game in the semifinal win over Kailua, and Kolby Wada fired a one-hitter in the title-game victory over Kaiser.

Third-seeded Kamehameha-Maui (17-5-1) plays on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the ‘Iolani-Leilehua winner. The MIL champions lost to ‘Iolani 7-6 on Feb. 27 at Maehara.

Waiakea, the BIIF’s regular-season runner-up, knocked off previously unbeaten Kamehameha-Hawaii in the league title game. The fourth-seeded Warriors play the Kaiser-Roosevelt winner on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

The Division II bracket begins Thursday at Les Murakami Stadium. OIA champion and top seed Farrington meets Waianae at 6 p.m.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Sunday, May 6, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (29-6) (8) 80 1

> def. ‘Iolani, 9-3

> next: vs. Baldwin-Kailua winner, Thursday, May 8, 4 p.m.

2. KS-Maui (17-5-1) 66 3-t

> def. Baldwin, 8-0

> next: vs. ‘Iolani-Leilehua winner, Thursday, May 8, 7 p.m.

3. Mililani (22-8) 61 3-t

> next: bye

> next: vs. KS-Hawaii/Saint Louis winner, Thursday, May 8, 11 a.m.

4. Baldwin (15-8-1) 46 2

> lost to KS-Maui, 8-0

> next: vs. Kailua, Wednesday, May 7, 7 p.m.

5. Saint Louis (16-8-1) 40 6

> bye

> next: vs. KS-Hawaii, Wednesday, May 7, 10:45 a.m.

6. KS-Hawaii (17-1-2) 38 5

> lost to Waiakea, 5-3

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Wednesday, May 7, 10:45 a.m.

7. Kaiser (17-7) 28 7

> lost to Damien, 10-8

> next: vs. Roosevelt, Wednesday, May 7, 4:15 p.m.

8. ‘Iolani (18-12-1) 27 8

> lost to Kamehameha, 9-3

> next: vs. Leilehua, Wednesday, May 7, 1:30 p.m.

9. Waiakea (10-4-2) 25 NR

> def. KS-Hawaii, 5-3

> next: vs. Kaiser-Roosevelt winner, Thursday, May 8, 1:30 p.m.

10. Kailua (11-10-1) 18 9

> bye

> next: vs. Baldwin, Wednesday, May 7, 7 p.m.

No longer in Top 10: Damien (No. 10).