Kamehameha edges Mililani in 5 in state boys volleyball

Cain Kahahawai and Connor Williams each had 15 kills and Nathaniel Koahou had 48 assists and seven digs as the defending champion Kamehameha Warriors rallied from a 2-1 deficit to edge the Mililani Trojans in the first round of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys State Volleyball Division I State Championships on Monday.

The Warriors won 25-21, 20-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-13 in a match played at their home gym.

Edward Tanaka had 11 kills and six digs, Jaeden Miyahana added 10 kills and Braden Maneja put up 21 digs for the Warriors.

Seth Kimura had 21 kills, Kaito Duranceau chipped in 18 kills and Carson Nakamura had 31 assists and 15 digs for the Trojans. Isaiah Holeso added 20 assists and six digs and Justice Ishizaka had 14 digs.

Kamehameha will play third-seeded Hilo in a 5 p.m. quarterfinal match on Thursday at Castle.

University 3, Baldwin 0

Koa Laboy and Trey Ambrozich each had 22 kills and Kawehi Kaneakua had 43 assists as the Junior Rainbows swept the host Bears 25-22, 25-23, 25-10.

Tui Ika had 13 kills and eight digs for the Bears.

ULS will play No. 2 Moanalua in a 7 p.m. quarterfinal on Thursday at Castle.

Konawaena 3, Aiea 0

Ellison Morgan put down 24 kills and Braulio Medina Magana had 10 kills and 21 assists as the host Konawaena Wildcats swept the Aiea Na Alii 25-23, 25-22, 25-17.

Khendel Scully led Aiea with 16 kills and 16 assists.

Konawaena will face No. 1 Punahou in a 7 p.m. quarterfinal match on Thursday at Moanalua.

Campbell 3, Kahuku 2

Julius Momoe-Mitchell had 31 kills as the Sabers held off the Red Raiders 25-17, 24-26, 21-25, 25-17, 15-10.

Campbell will play No. 4 seed Maui in a 5 p.m. quarterfinal match on Thursday at Moanalua.