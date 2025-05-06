Kamehameha splashes 22 goals to beat Mililani and advance in state water polo

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Ava Carlson scored eight goals as Kamehameha trounced Mililani 22-4 in a first-round of the Kyoya Hotels/HHSAA Girls Water Polo State Championships on Monday.

The Warriors will play host to Hawaii Prep in the quarterfinals at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Kiana Lee scored two goals for the Trojans.

In another quarterfinal on Thursday, Mid-Pacific, which beat Kamehameha- Maui 18-3 on Saturday, will play No. 2 Kaiser at 6 p.m.

Goal scorers—Kamehameha: Ava Carlson 8, Charlotte Nakagawa 2, Laikuakamahina Wong 2, Elsie Jubilee Kamanu 2, Kawena Neumann 2, Maya Meza 2, Lailaikuhonua Kaopua-Winchester 1, Kaya Pascual 1, Kaialea Tanner 1, Kale Pascua 1. Mililani: Kiana Lee 2 Sydney Yamamoto 1, Morgan Russell 1.

Roosevelt 15, Kamehameha-Hawaii 6

Kimberly Cassens put in five goals and Jayzlyn Tomisa and Malia Lauret added three goals apiece as the Rough Riders defeated the Big Island Warriors.

Roosevelt will face No. 4 Baldwin in the quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Kamehameha.

Goal scorers—Roosevelt: Kimberly Cassens 5, Jayzlyn Tomisa 3, Malia Lauret 3, Mia Hudson 2, Alisa Lee 1, Joyce Wong 1. KS-Hawaii: Oliliuwelaakawahine Wise 3, Kaopualani Puniwai-Ganoot 2, Lauren Kamauu 1.

Hilo 12, Kahuku 7

The Vikings defeated the Red Raiders to advance to Thursay’s quarterfinals. They play No. 1 Punahou at Kamehameha at 7:15 p.m.

No goal scorers were provided.