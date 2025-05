Mililani’s Kai Hirayama showed off the baseball he threw in a perfect-game against Kailua on April 25 in the OIA playoffs.

Mililani senior Kai Hirayama tossed the baseball he threw in a 1-0, perfect-game performance against Kailua on April 25 in the OIA playoffs.

Some folks are surprised when Mililani left-hander Kai Hirayama opens up and talks.

That would include his mother, Cori, a world history teacher at Leilehua High School. When friends ask why her pitching ace son with a 3.6 grade-point average hasn’t chosen a college yet, she shrugs.

“He’s always been on his own time,” she said. “Kai being Kai — he needs to be comfortable.”

On April 25, the timing was opportune. In the dugout during the bottom of the sixth inning, Mililani was clinging to a 1-0 lead over powerhouse Kailua in the OIA semifinals at Hans L’Orange Park.

“I was trying to think back if I gave up a hit or walked anybody,” Kai Hirayama said.

The top of the seventh arrived. Kailua’s leadoff hitter, Kaalekahi Kuhaulua, stepped to the plate, took two strikes. Batting .375 and leading the Surfriders in RBIs, Kuhaulua swung and missed for strike three.

“The dugout got louder in that last inning,” Hirayama recalled.

Rayvin Pagan took two balls, then a strike. Pagan, who has a .353 batting average, grounded out to second base for the second out.

Catcher Ryne Yoshimura called every pitch, a middle infielder who converted to catcher after transferring to Mililani as a senior. He had no idea his friend and teammate was on the brink of greatness.

“I didn’t know he was having a perfect game. Nobody tells me. I didn’t know he had a no-hitter. I was just trying to get out of the inning fast, keep his pitch count down. Attack the batters, get to 0-2 as fast as we can,” Yoshimura said.

Masao Minami was Kailua’s last hope. On the first pitch, he hit a ground ball fielded by shortstop Malosi Mata‘afa-Alferos. A 6-3 putout, game over. Bedlam at the mound. Kai Hirayama’s perfect game sent Mililani to the championship game.

Hirayama outdueled Kailua’s Zayne Hookala, who was superb with a three-hitter, nine strikeouts and no walks in six innings. Hirayama’s final line: seven innings, 10 K’s, no walks, 90 pitches.

One day later, the Trojans got a one-hit performance from Kolby Wada in a 2-1 victory for the OIA crown. At 22-8 overall, Mililani is seeded second in Division I and has a first-round bye in the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships. The Trojans play the Kamehameha-Hawaii/Saint Louis winner on Thursday at Iron Maehara Stadium in Wailuku.

Mililani coach Mark Hirayama, no relation, has seen the full range of Kai’s growth as a pitcher and young man.

“Every guy’s a little bit different. What stands out about Kai for me is just his grit. Just his competitive fire inside, being able to pitch the way he does with a high baseball IQ,” Coach Hirayama said. “He’s a (Greg) Maddux kind of guy, a (Tom) Glavine kind of guy. He’s handled some pretty good teams because he changes his speeds and hits his spot.”

Kai Hirayama is mastering the art of being both highly competitive and even-keeled.

“I want to win every time and do everything to the best of my potential. I want to win at everything,” he said. “My mom is a great influence in my life. Watching her do the things she does, working all day and coming home and taking care of us. Working on the computer at home, and then helping us. That helps me to do the same.”

The ledger is exquisite for Hirayama this season.

“What people don’t realize, he could’ve had two perfect games,” Mililani pitching coach Gainor Nitta said.

On March 26, Hirayama hurled a no-hitter against Campbell on the road. He fanned nine, walked none, but had one boo-boo.

“Instead of throwing a changeup, he threw a backdoor slider that hit the batter,” Nitta recalled.

A two-hit shutout against Leilehua with 12 strikeouts and one walk. A one-hit shutout with nine K’s and no walks against Waipahu. The no-hitter at Campbell. A two-hit, five-inning shutout of Aiea with nine K’s and no walks.

Pearl City reached Hirayama for three runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He fanned 11 and walked one in the no-decision. Then came perfection against OIA powerhouse Kailua.

It was more than perfect. It was precision without fear. Mastery without mystery. When Hirayama approached the offseason following junior year, a season derailed by a hamstring injury, he understood his exact coordinates. The southpaw’s fastball, reliable, soon to hit 88 mph. Slider, highly effective against lefty hitters. The changeup, a fall-off-the-table prank on aggressive hitters. Hirayama knew what was missing.

“The cutter is kind of natural for him. Of course, he had to work on it,” Nitta said. “He started learning the cutter this year. He wanted something more horizontal.”

Something that might mesmerize right-handed hitters.

“His slider is impressive. He already had that movement, so I knew I could kind of tweak it for the cutter,” Nitta said.

Nitta’s patience with young pitchers is extraordinary.

“He was pitching in games as a freshman. I didn’t want to put too much on him when he was younger. He always had his fastball, slider and changeup,” he said. “Especially in bullpens. What I try to do is have them try different grips and get a feel for it. He’s come a long way. He was always around the dish, but his command is a big factor. He can throw any pitch, anywhere in the count.”

“Kai can throw all of his off-speeds for first-pitch strikes,” Yoshimura added. “Nobody really wants to swing at the first-pitch off-speed.”

That battery connection of Hirayama and Yoshimura was unexpected.

“In the beginning, during preseason, we weren’t really on the same page, but the closer that we got outside of baseball, that just helped our bond on the field,” Hirayama said. “I do everything with him. Go out to eat. Just hang out. We study the hitters and execute the game plan. We do our best to not be predictable.”

The only thing that wasn’t perfect against Kailua was the postgame celebration. The landing.

“I went up to chest-bump Malosi and landed kind of weird. The next day my back was sore,” Hirayama said.

He spent the next several days recovering and believes he will be 100% at the state tourney this week. Hirayama enters the event with a 5-0 record, a 0.56 ERA with 60 strikeouts and two walks issued in 37 2/3 innings. The numbers have old-school fans remembering Punahou left-handed ace Glen Goya, who threw a perfect game against Saint Louis in the 1972 state championship game — in nine innings.

Hirayama, like Goya, is on the low-key side. Like Goya, he is a two-way player, batting .407 in league play this season with a .484 on-base percentage.

When Kai was born, his father, Kyle, always had a ball to put in the crib. Kyle Hirayama was a left-handed pitcher at Pearl City.

“I remember Kyle saying that when Kai was born, he was really hoping Kai would be a lefty like him. Since (older brother) Hunter was a righty, he was hoping and praying Kai would be a lefty,” Cori Hirayama recalled. “I remember Kyle putting the ball in Kai’s left hand when he was a baby. My brother did the same thing with his two boys, too.”

Kyle Hirayama was diagnosed with MSA while Kai was in elementary school.

“It is kind of on the Parkinson’s spectrum, but closer to Lou Gehrig (ALS),” Cori Hirayama said.

The slow, debilitating process meant Kyle would be confined to a wheelchair, dependent on others for mobility. That didn’t stop him from attending the state tournament in 2022 when Mililani qualified and played on Maui.

“That’s my favorite memory,” Kai said. “Just being able to see my dad in the stands was super important to me. Seeing that he has my back, that he did everything in his power to come and support me.”

It was a final, prized baseball memory for father and son.

“We came home (from the state tournament). He had another surgery that went great, but because of the neurological process, he got worse,” Cori Hirayama said. “They had to help with the medication. Kai would physically help me carry dad from the wheelchair to the bed. It’s hard as a caregiver, but the kids did so much.”

Kai Hirayama’s paternal grandparents sit on the bleachers next to the Trojans’ dugout at home games. His maternal grandparents watch from the hill near the right-field fence under the pine trees. That’s where Kyle watched the games from.

“He was still a big part of their life. For me, part of it was denial of the stages. I was told by the doctor, but I was holding out for a cure,” Cori Hirayama said. “My husband fought all the way to the end, hanging on, hanging on. We’d watch the games from the top. I can’t push him down that ramp and back up. Kai knew that’s where we would be. Kyle didn’t want to miss anything. He didn’t want to admit that he was going to be gone. In his mind, he was thinking there’s more time. Both of us were thinking that.”

Four years after the diagnosis, in June 2022, Kyle Hirayama passed away.

“With Kai, it’s a very sensitive issue. He is very much like my husband,” Cori Hirayama said. “He’ll keep it all to himself. I was worried about him. When Kyle died, Kai would sit there and cry. He’s not super open about it because it’s still very sensitive to him. My daughter cried and we talked about it, but I can tell when my husband is brought up, Kai is very different, still very sensitive about him not being here. Kai is the spitting replica of his father. My friends would text me, he’s exactly the same as his father.”

Hunter Hirayama played baseball at Saint Louis. When he went away to college, Kai took on more responsibilities at home.

“He’s always in the background like his dad. He’s cool with being the guy who is quietly just working,” Cori Hirayama said. “He’s a true middle child. You look up middle child in the dictionary, there he is. He’ll hold everything in.”

Kelcie, a sophomore, has a memory bank filled with her brothers and parents.

“My earliest memory of Kai is when he would have practice after school. I’d go with my dad to practice with them,” she said. “When he pitched his perfect game, I realized how much of a proud-sister moment that was and I was so incredibly proud of him. He’s a good brother. He’s thoughtful and takes care of me. He takes on a lot of responsibilities and helps me around the house.”

Kai Hirayama had seen much in his father’s lengthy battle. He was back in school the day after Kyle died.

“He kind of shocked everybody he knew. It might have been a relief after seeing their dad suffer like that, to see me suffer,” Cori Hirayama said. “Dad was worried about us sacrificing for him. He didn’t want to be a burden on us, but he didn’t give up.”

Coach Hirayama and the Trojans family stayed close.

“Kai’s dad suffered for a long time. They went through that. His older brother was away at school. Kai had to deal with that at home. He grew a lot from that situation,” he said.

The Trojans pitched in after Kyle Hirayama’s death.

“It was a flood of, ‘What can we do?’ Dropping off food, gift bags of everything we could need,” Cori Hirayama recalled. “We didn’t ask. It was just there. This community kept Kai in it. I could’ve lost them to anything when my husband died. I’m so grateful for that support. It was truly the village that raised these kids without their dad.”

Kai Hirayama is opening up. His Q&A responses are as clean and efficient as a no-hitter. He has faith.

“I would love to travel back in time and spend more time with my dad. I just want to sit down and talk with him. I would love for him to be here with us, but I know he’s watching from above,” he said. “I would love to sit down with him after a game and debrief with him. I could throw a perfect game and he would be able to tell me what I can improve on.”

He has become an in-house, personal driver for Kelcie. Anything to take the load off mom.

“I have so much respect for how strong she’s been, not just for herself, but our family as a whole. Working so hard to make sure we have everything we need. I don’t take any of her sacrifice for granted,” he said. “She’s real strict on us, but that’s for our best interest. She wants us to be the best person we can be on and off the field.”

The journey has been heartbreaking, but Cori Hirayama is glad there is still joy.

“Mililani baseball, when they talk about family, they mean family.”

Kai Hirayama

Mililani baseball • Senior

Top 3 movies/shows:

1. “Benchwarmers”

2. “The Sandlot”

3. “Impractical Jokers”

“I watched ‘Benchwarmers’ at least 20 times when I was younger. I haven’t watched it in at least two years. I used to watch ‘Impractical Jokers’ with my dad. That show always made him laugh.”

Top 3 foods/drinks

1. Steak

2. Korean chicken/chili mixed plate (Zippy’s)

3. Strawberry milk (Fairlife)

“Every single night before game day we go and eat at Zippy’s. The team.”

Top 3 homemade food

1. My brother’s steak

2. Mom and grandma’s beef stew

3. Mom’s corn chowder

“They make beef stew really good. My mom made it last week and it’s amazing.”

Top music artist/favorite songs: Morgan Wallen

1. “More Than My Hometown”

2. “Little Rain”

3. “Neon Star”

Favorite athlete/team: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

“He’s a two-way just like me. He’ll pitch and he’ll also hit. He does his bullpen, but he hasn’t thrown in a game (this year). I don’t think they should change anything.”

Funniest teammate: Kameron Pongasi

“He’s been my throwing partner from the beginning. We’ve gotten super close. We have a great bond. He has the ability to make everybody on the team laugh. He knows when it’s time to be serious, but he knows when it’s time to have a good time.”

Smartest teammate: Dalton Iwamoto

“He’s been my best friend since probably sixth grade at Mililani Middle School. I grew up playing baseball with him. He’s really, really school-smart. Even if he doesn’t study for a test, he does really good.”

GPA: 3.6

It depends what the subject is. A lot of times, I would want to do the homework as soon as I can. But when it’s difficult, sometimes I do it later at night.”

Favorite teacher/class: Mrs. (Joycelyn) Kong (culinary)

“I’ve had her class for all four years. She provides a safe space for her students. None of them feel left out. She’ll ask how I’m doing. I feel I’m able to talk to her. I can be myself. She follows every single one of the games I’m pitching and congratulates me. Everything you could want in a teacher, she can provide.”

Favorite motto/scripture: “For nothing spoken by God is impossible.”

—Luke 1:37

“I know that every hardship that I go through I still have God by my side. Strengthening my faith is the biggest thing. I wrote it in my hat, God is first, I’m second. I need to give all praise to him, keeping me healthy, keeping me humble and giving our team the strength to win.”

Hidden talent: Juggling

New life skill: Detailing cars

“I kind of worked for a business. It wasn’t anything too serious, but I picked up on it and learned how to detail cars.”

Bucket list: Travel the world, especially to Italy

“For the food, of course. That’s the most important thing.”

Shoutouts: “My momma, my brother Hunter, my sister Kelcie, my catcher Ryne Yoshimura, Coach Mark (Hirayama) and Coach Gainor (Nitta).”