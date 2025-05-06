Softball Top 10: No. 1 Mililani top seed in states

Tuesday, May 6, 2025
The last ballot arrived and broke a tie at No. 7.
Voters in the coaches and media panel left good enough alone for the time being. Mililani’s magnificence enters the next dimension as the DataHouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships begin.
Opening-round play commences today with the Division I bracket at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium and the D-II bracket at McKinley’s Tiger Softball Stadium.
OIA champion Mililani (26-1-1) is the top seed in the D-I bracket and will meet the King Kekaulike-Kamehameha winner at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Trojans are defending state champions under coach Rose Antonio.
Mililani did not play Kamehameha or King Kekaulike in preseason.
The second seed, ILH champion Maryknoll (16-7), plays the Waiakea-Kaiser winner at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Spartans did not play Waiakea in preseason but blanked Kaiser 6-0 on Feb. 11 at the Trojan Classic.
MIL champion Baldwin (21-3-2) is the No. 3 seed. The Bears await the Moanalua-Campbell winner on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The Bears were 14-0 in MIL play and 7-3-2 in nonconference action. The three losses: ‘Iolani, 6-5; Punahou, 17-16; Kalani, 14-8. The loss to Kalani at the Waimea Invitational on Feb. 22 was Baldwin’s last.
Baldwin did not play Campbell in preseason but beat Moanalua 12-5 at Waimea Canyon Park.
BIIF champion Hilo (12-2) is the lone seeded team that is unranked in the Top 10. The Vikings meet the Punahou-Kalani winner at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Hilo’s losses were to Nanakuli, 4-2, and Mililani, 8-0, at the Waimea Invitational.
Kapaa (18-5-1) is the only D-II team in the Top 10. The Warriors are the top seed in the D-II bracket and will play the Kohala-Kailua winner Wednesday at 7 p.m., at Tiger Stadium.
The Warriors had a very competitive preseason against many of the state’s top teams. They beat Kaiser 6-5 and tied the Cougars 5-all in another battle. Kapaa’s losses: Campbell, 11-7; Maryknoll, 5-4; Punahou, 6-5; Santa Margarita (Calif.), 3-0; Mililani, 11-8.
The only change this week is Baldwin flipping spots with Punahou at No. 3.
Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW
1. Mililani (26-1-1) (8) 80 1
> bye
> next: vs. King Kekaulike-Kamehameha winner, Wednesday, May 7, 7 p.m.
2. Maryknoll (16-7) 69 2
> won at No. 3 Punahou, 8-2
> next: vs. Waiakea-Kaiser winner, Wednesday, May 7, 4:30 p.m.
3. Baldwin (21-3-2) 62 4
> def. Lahainaluna, 16-5, 5 inn.
> def. King Kekaulike, 5-0
> next: vs. Moanalua-Campbell winner, Wednesday, May 7, 2 p.m.
4. Punahou (18-5-1) 52 3
> lost to No. 2 Maryknoll, 8-2
> next: vs. Kalani, Tuesday, May 6, 4:30 p.m.
5. Campbell (19-4-2) 40 5
> next: bye
> next: vs. Moanalua, Tuesday, May 6, 7 p.m.
6. Moanalua (15-8-1) 35 6
> next: vs. Campbell, Tuesday, May 6, 7 p.m.
7. Kaiser (14-8-1) 34 7
> next: vs. Waiakea, Tuesday, May 6, 11:30 a.m.
8. Kamehameha (16-13) 31 8
> won at Maui, 16-0, 5 inn.
> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Tuesday, May 6, 2 p.m.
9. Kalani (16-7-2) 16 9
> next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday, May 6, 4:30 p.m.
10. Kapaa (18-5-1, 12-0 KIF) 11 10
> next: vs. Kohala-Kailua winner, Wednesday, May 7, 7 p.m.
Also receiving votes: Hilo 7, ‘Iolani 2, Pearl City 1.