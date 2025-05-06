Softball Top 10: No. 1 Mililani top seed in states

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The last ballot arrived and broke a tie at No. 7.

Voters in the coaches and media panel left good enough alone for the time being. Mililani’s magnificence enters the next dimension as the DataHouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships begin.

Opening-round play commences today with the Division I bracket at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium and the D-II bracket at McKinley’s Tiger Softball Stadium.

OIA champion Mililani (26-1-1) is the top seed in the D-I bracket and will meet the King Kekaulike-Kamehameha winner at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Trojans are defending state champions under coach Rose Antonio.

Mililani did not play Kamehameha or King Kekaulike in preseason.

The second seed, ILH champion Maryknoll (16-7), plays the Waiakea-Kaiser winner at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Spartans did not play Waiakea in preseason but blanked Kaiser 6-0 on Feb. 11 at the Trojan Classic.

MIL champion Baldwin (21-3-2) is the No. 3 seed. The Bears await the Moanalua-Campbell winner on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The Bears were 14-0 in MIL play and 7-3-2 in nonconference action. The three losses: ‘Iolani, 6-5; Punahou, 17-16; Kalani, 14-8. The loss to Kalani at the Waimea Invitational on Feb. 22 was Baldwin’s last.

Baldwin did not play Campbell in preseason but beat Moanalua 12-5 at Waimea Canyon Park.

BIIF champion Hilo (12-2) is the lone seeded team that is unranked in the Top 10. The Vikings meet the Punahou-Kalani winner at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Hilo’s losses were to Nanakuli, 4-2, and Mililani, 8-0, at the Waimea Invitational.

Kapaa (18-5-1) is the only D-II team in the Top 10. The Warriors are the top seed in the D-II bracket and will play the Kohala-Kailua winner Wednesday at 7 p.m., at Tiger Stadium.

The Warriors had a very competitive preseason against many of the state’s top teams. They beat Kaiser 6-5 and tied the Cougars 5-all in another battle. Kapaa’s losses: Campbell, 11-7; Maryknoll, 5-4; Punahou, 6-5; Santa Margarita (Calif.), 3-0; Mililani, 11-8.

The only change this week is Baldwin flipping spots with Punahou at No. 3.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Sunday, May 4, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Mililani (26-1-1) (8) 80 1

> bye

> next: vs. King Kekaulike-Kamehameha winner, Wednesday, May 7, 7 p.m.

2. Maryknoll (16-7) 69 2

> won at No. 3 Punahou, 8-2

> next: vs. Waiakea-Kaiser winner, Wednesday, May 7, 4:30 p.m.

3. Baldwin (21-3-2) 62 4

> def. Lahainaluna, 16-5, 5 inn.

> def. King Kekaulike, 5-0

> next: vs. Moanalua-Campbell winner, Wednesday, May 7, 2 p.m.

4. Punahou (18-5-1) 52 3

> lost to No. 2 Maryknoll, 8-2

> next: vs. Kalani, Tuesday, May 6, 4:30 p.m.

5. Campbell (19-4-2) 40 5

> next: bye

> next: vs. Moanalua, Tuesday, May 6, 7 p.m.

6. Moanalua (15-8-1) 35 6

> next: bye

> next: vs. Campbell, Tuesday, May 6, 7 p.m.

7. Kaiser (14-8-1) 34 7

> next: bye

> next: vs. Waiakea, Tuesday, May 6, 11:30 a.m.

8. Kamehameha (16-13) 31 8

> won at Maui, 16-0, 5 inn.

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Tuesday, May 6, 2 p.m.

9. Kalani (16-7-2) 16 9

> next: bye

> next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday, May 6, 4:30 p.m.

10. Kapaa (18-5-1, 12-0 KIF) 11 10

> next: bye

> next: vs. Kohala-Kailua winner, Wednesday, May 7, 7 p.m.