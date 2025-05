UH’s Itsuki Takemoto was put out at third base by Oregon State’s Trent Caraway during Monday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium.

Right-hander Wyatt Queen held Hawaii in check and catcher Wilson Weber smacked two home runs in Monday’s 7-3 victory at Les Murakami Stadium.

Before 3,026, the 10th-ranked Beavers rebounded from Sunday’s 5-0 loss to deny the Rainbow Warriors and take three of four in this nonconference series.

Queen, who transferred to OSU last summer after a season at Everett Community College, was a weekend reliever for most of the season. But Queen’s 103-pitch outing continued his recent mastery in weeknight games. After allowing one run and four hits in 61⁄3 innings, Queen is on track to move into the Beavers’ rotation.

Weber hit a towering solo homer in the sixth, his second dead-center drive of the series. He rocketed a three-run homer in the Beavers’ four-run seventh. Weber has three homers and 10 RBIs this series.

The Beavers went 17 innings without a run, a drought dating to the seventh inning of Saturday’s second game, when they cobbled a two-out rally in the sixth. On a third strike that should have ended the inning, Ethan Thomas’ pitch sailed past catcher Konnor Palmeira, allowing Trent Caraway to race to first base safely.

Caraway went to second on another wild pitch. Carson McEntire then stroked a 2-2 pitch into left-center for a double as Caraway came home with the game’s first run.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Dylan Waite replaced Thomas. After McEntire went to third on a passed ball, Easton Talt drew a walk off Waite. Kyle Dobyns, who replaced Waite, relinquished a run-scoring single to Aiva Arquette, a Saint Louis School graduate.

The Beavers made it 3-0 in the seventh on Weber’s bases-empty homer.

The ’Bows scored their first run on pinch hitter Jack Salmon’s RBI single in the seventh.

The Beavers moved out of reach with McEntire’s home run and Weber’s three-run drive in the eighth to widen the advantage to 7-1.

The ’Bows loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth but managed only two runs on Jared Quandt’s RBI single and Kamana Nahaku’s run-scoring groundout.

The ’Bows were able to schedule a high-profile opponent late in the season when OSU’s availability synced with UH’s bye week. When 10 teams bolted from the Pac-12 last summer, the Beavers chose to compete as an independent instead of joining the West Coast Conference. UH coach Rich Hill’s plan was to start Itsuki Takemoto, Sebastian Gonzalez and Cooper Walls in the series’ first three games, then have left-hander Cory Ronan go as many innings as possible in Monday’s finale.

Ronan allowed one hit and struck out five in three scoreless innings. Max Jones then allowed a hit and no runs in the next 11⁄3 innings. But the ’Bows went deep into the bullpen, summoning seven more relievers, including Koen Barton. It was Barton’s first appearance since April Fool’s Day.

The ’Bows now re-enter the pennant race, departing Wednesday ahead of this coming weekend’s three-game road series against Cal State Fullerton. The ’Bows are in sixth place at 12-12 in the Big West, trailing UC Santa Barbara (14-13). Five teams qualify for the Big West Tournament, whose champion earns the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

NO. 10 OREGON STATE 7,

HAWAII 3

BEAVERS AB R H BI BB SO LOB

Arquette ss 3 1 1 1 2 2 0

Turley lf 3 1 0 0 2 1 2

Weber c 3 2 2 4 2 1 0

Singer 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 5

Krieg 1b 5 0 2 0 0 2 0

Reeder cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 0

Macias ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 0

Caraway 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 0

Santana 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

McEntire rf 3 2 3 2 1 0 0

Haight dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 2

Talt ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 1 0

Totals 32 7 8 7 9 10 9

RAINBOW WARRIORS AB R H BI BB SO LOB

Miura cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 0

Sakaino 2b 3 1 3 0 1 0 0

Zeiglr-Namoa 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 1

Quandt rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 0

Takemoto dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 2

Nahaku lf 4 1 0 1 0 2 0

Donahue ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 2

Kinzie 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 0

Salmon ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 0

Lancaster 3b 1 0 1 1 0 0 0

Palmeira c 2 0 0 0 0 0 0

Nushida ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 2

Faildo c 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Totals 32 3 8 3 5 10 7

Oregon State 000 002 140 — 7 8 0

Hawaii 000 000 120 — 3 8 0

Records: Oregon State (35-12);

Hawaii (29-17)

DP—Oregon State 1, Hawaii 2.

2B—McEntire, Takemoto. HR—Weber 2, McEntire. SB—Arquette, Sakaino 2. CS—Krieg, Donahue.

BEAVERS IP H R ER BB SO

Queen (W 3-1) 61⁄3 4 1 1 3 7

Kmatz 1⁄3 2 0 0 0 0

Oakes 1⁄3 2 2 2 2 1

Hutcheson 2 0 0 0 0 2

Hawaii IP H R ER BB SO

Ronan 3 1 0 0 3 5

Jones 11⁄3 1 0 0 2 1

Thomas (L 1-1) 11⁄3 1 2 1 1 3

Waite 0 0 0 0 1 0

Dobyns 1⁄3 1 0 0 0 0

Barton 1⁄3 0 0 0 0 0

Andrews 1 1⁄3 1 1 1 2 1

Raineri 1⁄3 1 1 1 0 0

Adamson 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP—by Barton (Singer). WP—Thomas 2, Andrews 1

Umpires—HP: Matt McMahon . 1B: Michael Chukerman. 3B: Eduardo Ruiz.

T—3:35. A­—3,026 (turnstile).