Rosenthal, Roure named AVCA first team All-Americans

COLUMBUS, Ohio >> The heavy rain and gray sky couldn’t dampen the mood of a few Hawaii men’s volleyball players upon arrival in the Buckeye State on Monday.

Roughly 15 hours after the team was treated to a warm sendoff outside the security gate at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, the Rainbow Warriors landed in Ohio with two brand new All-Americans and others who were honored by the AVCA.

Sophomore setter Tread Rosenthal and freshman outside hitter Adrien Roure were named to the 12-member AVCA All-America first team, while freshman opposite hitter Kristian Titriyski was named to the All-America second team.

Seniors ‘Eleu Choy at libero and Kurt Nusterer at middle blocker were named honorable mention, giving Hawaii five honorees this season.

“Super proud of Kurt and “Eleu, walk-ons that have literally become some of the best players in the country,” Hawaii coach Charlie Wade said Monday. “Tread, Adrien and Kristian have been dominant since the day they stepped on the court.”

It’s the second-most honorees in program history behind a record six in 2023.

Rosenthal, who earned honorable mention honors last season as the Big West Freshman of the Year, was one of three setters picked to the first team.

“It’s a big honor,” Rosenthal said. “Honestly for me it’s more excited to see the other guys make it. I think every other guy on our team is a new guy to get to All-America status, so it’s really good to see a whole team effort of really good players.”

This is the eighth time in nine seasons UH has had at least four players honored by the AVCA.

Rosenthal enters this week’s NCAA Tournament ranked third in the country with 10.65 assists per set and has directed UH’s offense to a .343 hitting percentage, which is fifth in the country.

Roure, who is second on the team in kills per set at 3.14, has started 30 matches this season and was named the most valuable player in the Outrigger Big West Men’s Volleyball Championship.

Titriyski, who missed the last four matches of the regular season, is among the nation’s leaders averaging 4.24 kills per set.

Nusterer leads UH in blocks, averaging 1.02 per set, and he has set career highs in kills per set (1.26) and hitting percentage (.463).

Choy is the only UH player to start every match this season and is averaging a team-best 1.68 digs per set.

Long Beach State freshman Moni Nikolov was named the AVCA Newcomer of the Year. The player and coach of the year honors will be announced later this week.

Hawaii (26-5) will practice in Ohio for the first time today in advance of Thursday’s quarterfinal match against Penn State (15-15) at 7:30 a.m.