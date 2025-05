Scoreboard – May 6, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

CALENDAR

TODAY

SOFTBALL

Datahouse/HHSAA Division I State Championships: First Round, Kaiser vs. Waiakea, 11:30 a.m.; Kamehameha vs. King Kekaulike, 2 p.m.; Kalani vs. Punahou, 4:30 p.m.; Campbell vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball

Stadium.

Datahouse/HHSAA Division II State Championships: First Round, Kailua vs. Kohala, noon; Waialua vs. Waimea,

2:15 p.m.; Radford vs. Pahoa, 4:30 p.m.; Aiea vs. Pac-Five, 7 p.m. Games at

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

McKinley.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I State Championships: First Round, Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha-

Hawaii, 10:45 a.m.; Leilehua vs. ‘Iolani, 1:30 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kaiser, 4:15 p.m.; Kailua vs. Baldwin, 7 p.m. Games at Iron Maehara Stadium.

SOFTBALL

Datahouse/HHSAA Division I State Championships: Consolation Semifinals, Kalani/Punahou loser vs. Kamehameha/King Kekaulike loser, 9:15 a.m. Quarterfinals, Kalani/Punahou winner vs. Hilo, 11:30 a.m.; Campbell/Moanalua winner vs.

Baldwin, 2 p.m.; Kaiser/Waiakea winner vs. Maryknoll, 4:30 p.m.; Kamehameha/King Kekaulike winner vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Datahouse/HHSAA Division II State Championships: Consolation Semifinals, Waialua/Waimea loser vs. Radford/Pahoa loser, 10 a.m. Quarterfinals, Waialua/Waimea winner vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, noon; Radford/Pahoa winner vs. Pearl City, 2:15 p.m.; Aiea/Pac-Five winner vs. Lanai, 4:30 p.m.; Kailua/Kohala winner vs. Kapaa, 7 p.m. Games at McKinley.

WATER POLO

COLLEGE WOMEN

NCAA Championship

At Indianapolis

Opening Round

Wednesday

Wagner (21-8) vs. McKendree (21-7), noon

Quarterfinals

Friday

No. 1 Stanford (22-1) vs. Wagner/

McKendree winner, 6 a.m.

No. 4 Hawaii (21-4) vs. California (19-5),

8 a.m.

No. 2 UCLA (19-5) vs. Loyola Marymount,

(20-11), 10 a.m.

No. 4 USC (27-4) vs. Harvard (26-6), noon

Semifinals

Saturday

Stanford/TBD winner vs. Hawaii/California

winner, 6 a.m.

UCLA/Loyola Marymount winner vs.

USC/Harvard winner, 8 a.m.

Final

Sunday

Semifinal winners, 6 a.m. (ESPNU)

Kyoya Hotels/HHSAA

State Championships

Saturday, May 3

First Round

At Kihei Aquatics Center

G3: Mid-Pacific 18, Kamehameha-Maui 3

Monday

G1: Hilo 12, Kahuku 7

G2: Roosevelt 15, Kamehameha-Hawaii 6

G4: Kamehameha 22, Mililani 4

Thursday

Quarterfinals

At Kamehameha

G5: Roosevelt vs. No. 4 Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.

G6: Kamehameha vs. No. 3 Hawaii Prep, 4:45 p.m.

G7: Mid-Pacific vs. No. 2 Kaiser, 6 p.m.

G8: Kahuku vs. No. 1 Punahou, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

At Kamehameha

Fifth-Place Semifinals

G10: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 loser,

3:30 p.m.

G9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 loser,

4:45 p.m.

Semfinals

G11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner,

6 p.m.

G12: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 winner,

7:15 p.m.

Saturday

At Kamehameha

Fifth Place

G13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 winner,

4:30 p.m.

Third Place

G14: Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 loser,

5:45 p.m.

Final

G15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner,

7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE MEN

NCAA Championship

At Amherst, N.Y.

Friday

Opening Round

Penn St. def. Daemen 25-23, 25-21, 25-22

At Columbus, Ohio

Thursday

Quarterfinals

No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 6 Belmont Abbey,

5 a.m.

No. 2 Hawaii vs. Penn St., 7:30 a.m.

No. 1 Long Beach State vs. No. 8 Fort

Valley State, 11 a.m.

No. 4 Loyola-Chicago vs. No. 5 Pepperdine, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals

Long Beach State/Fort Valley State winner

vs. Loyola-Chicago/Pepperdine winner,

11 a.m.

Hawaii/Penn St. winner vs. UCLA/

Belmont Abbey winner, 2 p.m.

Monday

Final

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

NEW CITY NISSAN HHSAA

Division I State Championships

Monday

First Round

G1: Konawaena def. Aiea 25-23, 25-22,

25-17

G2: Campbell def. Kahuku 25-17, 24-26,

21-25, 25-17, 15-10

G3: University def. Baldwin 25-22, 25-23,

25-10

G4: Kamehameha def. Mililani 25-21,

20-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-13

Thursday

Quarterfinals

At Moanalua

G8: Campbell vs. No. 4 Maui, 5 p.m.

G5: Konawaena vs. No. 1 Punahou, 7 p.m.

At Castle

G6: Kamehameha vs. No. 3 Hilo, 5 p.m.

G7: University vs. No. 2 Moanalua, 7 p.m.

Friday

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At Castle

G9: G8 loser vs. G5 loser, 5 p.m.

G10: G6 loser vs. G7 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

At Moanalua

G11: G6 winner vs. G7 winner, 5 p.m.

G12: G8 winner vs. G5 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 10

At Moanalua

Fifth Place

G13: G10 winner vs. G9 winner, 11 a.m.

Third Place

G14: G12 loser vs. G11 loser, 2 p.m.

Final

G15: G12 winner vs. G11 winner, 7 p.m.

NEW CITY NISSAN HHSAA

Division II State

Championships

Thursday

First Round

At Radford

G1: No. 5 Hawaii Prep vs. No. 4 Radford,

5 p.m.

G2: Parker vs. No. 1 Le Jardin, 7 p.m.

At Kalani

G3: Pearl City vs. No. 2 Kapaa, 5 p.m.

G4: Maryknoll vs. No. 3 Seabury Hall, 7 p.m.

Friday

Consolation Semifinals

At Kalani

G5: Hawaii Prep/Radford loser vs. Parker/

Le Jardin loser, 5 p.m.

G6: Maryknoll/Seabury Hall loser vs. Pearl

City/Kapaa loser, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

At Radford

G7: Maryknoll/Seabury Hall winner vs.

Pearl City/Kapaa winner, 5 p.m.

G8: Hawaii Prep/Radford winner vs.

Parker/Le Jardin winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Moanalua

Consolation

G9: G6 winner vs. G5 winner, 12:30 p.m.

Third Place

G10: G8 loser vs. G7 loser, 3:30 p.m.

Final

G11: G8 winner vs. G7 winner, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Datahouse/HHSAA Division I State Championships

Today

First Round

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

G1: Kaiser vs. Waiakea, 11:30 a.m.

G2: Kamehameha vs. King Kekaulike, 2 p.m.

G3: Kalani vs. Punahou, 4:30 p.m.

G4: Campbell vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Consolation Semifinals

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

G5: Kalani/Punahou loser vs. Kamehameha/

King Kekaulike loser, 9:15 a.m.

Quarterfinals

G6: Kalani/Punahou winner vs. No. 4 Hilo,

11:30 a.m.

G7: Campbell/Moanalua winner vs. No. 3

Baldwin, 2 p.m.

G8: Kaiser/Waiakea winner vs. No. 2

Maryknoll, 4:30 p.m.

G9: Kamehameha/King Kekaulike winner

vs. No. 1 Mililani, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Consolation Semifinals

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

G10: Campbell/Moanalua loser vs. Kaiser/

Waiakea loser, 9:15 a.m.

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At McKinley

G11: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon

G12: Game 6 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 2 p.m.

Semifinals

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

G13: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner,

4:30 p.m.

G14: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner,

7 p.m.

Friday

At McKinley

Consolation

G15: Game 10 winner vs. Game 5 winner,

11 a.m.

Fifth Place

G16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12

winner, 1 p.m.

Third Place

G17: Game 13 loser vs. Game 14 loser,

5 p.m.

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Final

G18: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner,

7 p.m.

Datahouse/HHSAA Division II State Championships

Today

First Round

At McKinley

G1: Radford vs. Pahoa, 4:30 p.m.

G2: Waialua vs. Waimea, 2:15 p.m.

G3: Kailua vs. Kohala, noon

G4: Aiea vs. No. 5 Pac-Five, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

At McKinley

Consolation Semifinals

G5: Waialua/Waimea loser vs. Radford/

Pahoa loser, 10 a.m.

Quarterfinals

G6: Waialua/Waimea winner vs. No. 3

Kamehameha-Hawaii, noon

G7: Radford/Pahoa winner vs. No. 2

Pearl City, 2:15 p.m.

G8: Aiea/Pac-Five winner vs. No. 4 Lanai,

4:30 p.m.

G9: Kailua/Kohala winner vs. No. 1 Kapaa,

7 p.m.

Thursday

At McKinley

Consolation Semifinals

G10: Aiea vs. Pac-Five loser vs. Kailua/

Kohala loser, 10 a.m.

Fifth-Place Semfinals

G11: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 loser,

4 p.m.

G12: Game 8 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 6 p.m.

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Semifinals

G13: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner,

11:30 a.m

G14: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner,

2 p.m.

Friday

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Consolation

G15: Game 5 winner vs. Game 10 winner,

noon

Fifth Place

G16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12

winner, 2:15 p.m.

Final

G18: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14

winner, 4:30 p.m.

At McKinley

Third Place

G17: Game 13 loser vs. Game 14 loser,

3 p.m.