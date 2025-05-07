Fox cancels North Shore lifeguard drama ‘Rescue: HI-SURF’

Fox will not renew “Rescue: HI-Surf,” the prime-time television drama about the daily life of lifeguards on Oahu’s North Shore, after one season, according to various entertainment news sources.

The pilot of the action-packed drama by John Wells Productions and writer-creator Matt Kester made a strong debut on Fox on Sept. 22, following the personal and professional lives of lifeguards that patrol one of the world’s most dangerous stretches of coastline.

The show ran 19 episodes with a March 31 finale, which dangled some loose story threads for continuation in a potential second season.

The cancellation came despite fans on TVLine voting for “Rescue: HI-Surf” as the show they most wanted renewed in a late April poll.

According to “Deadline,” the show developed a loyal following but was “possibly hurt by the fact that there is no well known, promotable star in the cast.” The show’s stars included actors with Hawaii ties, including Zoe Cipres, Kekoa Kekumano, and Alex Aiono, along with Arielle Kebbel, Robbie Magasiva, and Adam Demos.

Kekumano, who plays lifeguard Laka Hanohano on the show, was born in Mililani and graduated from Kamehameha Schools and had worked as a City & County of Honolulu lifeguard. He also had roles in “Aquaman,” Hawaii Five-O,” and “White Lotus.”

In a September news release, the state Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism touted the TV series as the highest rated fall drama to debut in six years, with its Sept. 22 premeiere reaching 4.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen’s fast national ratings. DBEDT said the production hired a local producer — Hawaii waterman and stuntsman Brian Keaulana — and sourced the vast majority of crew from Hawaii, including 100% of the water unit hires for the series.

“While it fits in Fox’s $3M-$4M-an-episode model,” said Deadline, “‘Rescue HI-Surf’ is believed to be at the high end of the range and among the network’s more expensive drama series — despite no big stars in the cast — because it films in Hawaii. The pricey location gives the series its lush look and feel, which, along with the characters, has been a main draw for its devoted fans.”

A Hawaii Senate bill proposing the creation of the Island Film and Media Production Investment Fund and expansion of tax incentives for hiring local workers did not survive this legislative session.