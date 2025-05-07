Kauai firefighters battling brush fire in Kokee

UPDATE: 10:25 a.m.

Waimea Canyon Drive, from Panini Place to Kokee Road junction, has been closed due to the brush fire.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Kauai firefighters are battling a growing brush fire that broke out early this morning near the junction of Kokee Road and Waimea Canyon Drive.

The Kauai Fire Department received a 911 call shortly before 6 a.m. today. As of 7 a.m., the estimated size of the fire was at 2 acres and growing.

No threats to structures or injuries have been reported.

Waimea Canyon Drive, from Panini Place to Kokee Road junction remains closed, according to Kauai County officials in a 10:10 a.m. update. Kokee Road near mile marker 7 is also closed. The public is strongly advised to avoid the area.

Crews with the Hanapepe and Waimea fire stations, the on-duty battalion chief, the Department of Public Works, and the Kauai Police Department are responding to the incident.

The Kauai Emergency Management Agency is also monitoring the incident.