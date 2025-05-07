Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 80° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Kauai firefighters battling brush fire in Kokee

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 10:33 a.m.

Kauai

COURTESY COUNTY OF KAUAI
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY COUNTY OF KAUAI

COURTESY COUNTY OF KAUAI
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY COUNTY OF KAUAI

COURTESY COUNTY OF KAUAI
COURTESY COUNTY OF KAUAI

UPDATE: 10:25 a.m.

Waimea Canyon Drive, from Panini Place to Kokee Road junction, has been closed due to the brush fire.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Kauai firefighters are battling a growing brush fire that broke out early this morning near the junction of Kokee Road and Waimea Canyon Drive.

The Kauai Fire Department received a 911 call shortly before 6 a.m. today. As of 7 a.m., the estimated size of the fire was at 2 acres and growing.

No threats to structures or injuries have been reported.

Waimea Canyon Drive, from Panini Place to Kokee Road junction remains closed, according to Kauai County officials in a 10:10 a.m. update. Kokee Road near mile marker 7 is also closed. The public is strongly advised to avoid the area.

Crews with the Hanapepe and Waimea fire stations, the on-duty battalion chief, the Department of Public Works, and the Kauai Police Department are responding to the incident.

The Kauai Emergency Management Agency is also monitoring the incident.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide