Oahu babysitter gets 20 years for death of infant in her care

The Oahu babysitter who was convicted of manslaughter in the death of a 7-month-old girl under her care in 2019 was sentenced today to 20 years in prison.

Judge Fa‘auuga To‘oto‘o sentenced Dixie Denise Villa this morning in First Circuit Court after a jury found her guilty as charged on Nov. 15 for the manslaughter of Abigail Lobisch, who died on Feb. 23, 2019, of an overdose of the active ingredient in Benadryl.

The former Navy housewife, who appeared for sentencing in a white prison jumpsuit, did not address the court at the advice of counsel because she plans to appeal the case. Villa remained stoic as the judge sentenced her.

Megan Kau, Villa’s attorney, asked the court for 10 years’ probation since she has no recent convictions and has two minor children.

But the judge said he has no choice but 20 years of imprisonment based on the medical records in the case, including the amount of Benadryl found in the baby’s blood.

Anna Lobisch, the baby’s mother, tearfully told the judge that her child was “only 7 months old when she was cruelly taken from this world.”