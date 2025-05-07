Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Police looking for man who allegedly threw Molotov cocktail in Waipahu

By Peter Boylan

Today

Crime in Hawaii

Honolulu police are looking for someone who threw a fire bomb at a house in Waipahu early Tuesday morning.

According to a highlight from the Honolulu Police Department, at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, a man “threw a Molotov cocktail near a residence and fled on a moped.”

No damage to any vehicles or homes and no injuries were reported. A 46-year-old woman reported the incident to police.

“The suspect is unknown and has not been located,” according to police.

A Molotov cocktail is a “crude bomb made of a bottle filled with a flammable liquid (such as gasoline) and usually fitted with a wick (such as a saturated rag) that is ignited just before the bottle is hurled,” according to Merriam-Webster.

