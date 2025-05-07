Suspect, 22, arrested in alleged stabbing incident in Liliha

Honolulu police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with an alleged stabbing in Liliha that occurred Tuesday morning.

Police said in a bulletin that at about 6:10 a.m., the suspect allegedly approached the victim with a knife and during a brief struggle, stabbed him in the neck.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated the victim, a 28-year-old man, and took him to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the suspect was located, identified and arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault about half an hour later without incident. The suspect remained in custody, pending the investigation.