Woman critically injured in Kapiolani Boulevard moped crash

A 34-year-old woman was in critical condition after crashing her moped early this morning on Kapiolani Boulevard near Kaimuki, according to Honolulu police.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 1:08 a.m. as the woman was traveling east when she lost control of the moped, slid and was ejected onto the road, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated her and took her to a hospital in serious condition. Her condition later deteriorated and she was later listed as critical, police said.

Police said the woman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor, but speed does not, according to police.