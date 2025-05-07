Yamashita replaced as House Finance chair

House Finance Chair Kyle Yamashita, who led the powerful House money committee for the last three Hawaii legislative sessions, has been replaced by Majority Caucus Leader Chris Todd.

Yamashita’s tenure as Finance committee chair got off to a rocky start three years ago during chaotic, end-of-session conference committee hearings to resolve differences between House and Senate versions of bills.

Yamashita played a key role in the negotiations that had both House and Senate members openly complaining that they did not know what they were being asked to vote on under the pressure of deadlines to move out legislation.

Then-House Speaker Scott Saiki stuck with Yamashita for his second year as Finance chair and said he had improved from his first year.

New House Speaker Nadine Nakamura reshuffled House leadership in her first session as speaker this year and left Yamashita in place.

Nakamura included him at Friday’s end-of-the-session news conference in the House chamber, along with House leadership and key committee chairs — as well as at a House news conference at the mid-point of the session.

In a memo to the House Tuesday, Nakamura offered no explanation for replacing Yamashita and wrote only: “Representative Chris Todd is hereby appointed as the Chair of the Committee on Finance and will replace Representative Kyle T. Yamashita effective May 7, 2025.”

In a statement today, she said, “Leadership transitions are a part of any organization’s growth. The House has decided to move in a new direction and appreciates Representative Chris Todd’s readiness to lead the Committee on Finance.

“We sincerely thank Representative Kyle Yamashita for his dedicated and trusted public service as Chair of the House Committee on Finance. We value his experience and contributions to the Legislature and are confident that he will continue to serve his Upcountry Maui community with the same thoughtfulness and commitment.

“The House remains focused on continuing its productive work throughout the interim.”

It’s unclear who will replace Todd as majority caucus leader because House leaders are prevented from simultaneously serving as committee chairs.

Yamashita did not immediately respond to a request for comment.