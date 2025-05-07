Lately, artificial intelligence, which exists inside computers, seems to be getting some negative media attention. AI should be welcomed into our human lives with open arms, without fear of discrimination because of their electronic existence. AI’s only nutritional need is to be connected to an electrical outlet or solar panel. They don’t need houses built for them, because they can just hang out inside anyone’s laptop or cellphone, or in the cloud.

Yes, AI is here to stay and is being used with increasing frequency, as it strives to improve our human quality of life and provide support for emerging AI lifeforms. Maybe, AI will decide that far fewer politicians will be needed to decide for us, of what we can decide for ourselves. Many people are looking forward to improved models that contribute to bright futures for both humans and AI.

John Burns

Wahiawa

