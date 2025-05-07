Letter: Hasbara diplomacy is not Israeli propaganda

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A recent letter (“Israel’s propaganda machine churns away,” Star-Advertiser, April 30) contains many errors. “Hasbara” in Hebrew means “explanation,” as in “why Hamas casualty figures have been proven false.”

Quoted historian Ilan Pappe directs the Palestinian studies program at the University of Exeter. Some claim he is a postmodernist; he believes that there is no historical truth. I find his work is sloppy, dishonest and biased. Israel was not “incorrectly established.” It was established by the victors of World Wars I and II on territory taken from the Ottoman Empire, as confirmed by the League of Nations and United Nations. Jordan and other Mideast countries were established in the same manner.

Zionists bought land from Arabs in Palestine until sales were forbidden under pain of death. Such “democratic” practice ensured a Hamas election victory. Depravity better describes a hand-to-hand, cross-border massacre, rape and kidnapping than it does a morally compassed response by a sovereign state.

Mathew Sgan

Makiki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter