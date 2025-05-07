Letter: Hotel room tax hike not welcome by tourists

Wednesday, May 7, 2025
A guest sits on a balcony at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort.
I’ve been visiting and exploring the islands of Hawaii since 1974, when I was 9 years old. I resent the state Legislature’s decision to increase hotel room taxes by 0.75% to raise revenues. Proponents have stated that tourists won’t balk at the increase. However, we’ve already noticed.
With the steep increase in room rates and the already very high taxes, which are nearly 20%, I am not visiting Hawaii any longer. I resent the racist attitudes of many residents who seemed to blame the tourists for the fires in Lahaina, and I also resent the new tax.
At least for me, the islands are ruined because of all the animosity that was revealed toward tourists. I will miss one of my all-time favorite hikes, the rim-to-rim on Haleakala, but I will not miss the underlying attitude of sticking it to the tourists.
Michelle Bittner
Anchorage, Alaska
