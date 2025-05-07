Letter: Hotel room tax hike not welcome by tourists

I’ve been visiting and exploring the islands of Hawaii since 1974, when I was 9 years old. I resent the state Legislature’s decision to increase hotel room taxes by 0.75% to raise revenues. Proponents have stated that tourists won’t balk at the increase. However, we’ve already noticed.

With the steep increase in room rates and the already very high taxes, which are nearly 20%, I am not visiting Hawaii any longer. I resent the racist attitudes of many residents who seemed to blame the tourists for the fires in Lahaina, and I also resent the new tax.

At least for me, the islands are ruined because of all the animosity that was revealed toward tourists. I will miss one of my all-time favorite hikes, the rim-to-rim on Haleakala, but I will not miss the underlying attitude of sticking it to the tourists.

Michelle Bittner

Anchorage, Alaska

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter