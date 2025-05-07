Letter: Public funding of private schools seriously flawed

A Reuters story in Sunday’s newspaper reported that the governor of Texas signed the “largest school voucher law in nation.” Everyone wants the best for their children, whether in public or private schools. But private schools have one power public schools don’t have: they can filter out students. Depending on a school’s services and funding sources, students who are unable to pay tuition or have special needs can be turned away.

With government funding and degradation of federal education protections, private schools will get progres- sively stronger and more selective, while public schools will decline in quality and be further stigmatized. State and local governments might put less money into their schools. It will be like before the 1954 Supreme Court decision Brown v. Board of Education, which reversed the “separate but equal” doctrine. This is happening while an educated workforce and citizenry is more vital to our nation’s future.

Leslie Ozawa

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter