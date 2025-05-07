Off the news: Hawaii joins lawsuit to counter HHS cuts

Hawaii has repeatedly turned to the courts to seek relief from a series of draconian federal cutbacks, and it happened again on Monday — when the state, as part of a coalition with 18 other states and the District of Columbia, sued the Trump administration to block cuts to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The states say these cuts go “beyond the scope of presidential power” and are unconstitutional because they usurp Congress’ authority to fund HHS services. Also claimed: harms are already being inflicted on Hawaii and all states by shuttering labs monitoring the current measles outbreak and ending critical programs.