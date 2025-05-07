Off the news: Public broadcasters NPR, PBS in peril

At a time when more credible news sources — not fewer — are needed, it’s chilling that President Trump has issued an executive order calling for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to terminate support for information stalwarts NPR and PBS. Indeed, as more for-profit community news sources shut down or struggle, National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service have seen audiences increase.

The May 1 executive order calls for CPB, the nonprofit that helps fund U.S. public media stations, to terminate support for NPR and PBS. While NPR and PBS are pursuing legal options, some extra donations from listeners and viewers would surely help.