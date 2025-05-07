A flavor-packed fish burger

For this recipe, you’ll want to grind part of the salmon in a food processor: It’ll bind the rest, which can be coarsely chopped to retain moisture during cooking. This approach, along with a few simple seasonings, produces delicious burgers in not much more time than it takes to make one from ground chuck. The trick is to avoid overcooking.

Salmon Burgers

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 pounds skinless, boneless salmon

• 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

• 2 shallots, peeled and cut into chunks

• 1/2 cup coarse breadcrumbs

• 1 tablespoon capers, drained

• Salt and black pepper

• 2 tablespoons butter or olive oil

• Lemon wedges

• Tabasco sauce

Directions:

Cut salmon into chunks, put about a quarter into a food processor along with mustard. Turn the machine on, let it run — stopping to scrape down the sides if necessary — until the mixture becomes pasty.

Add the shallots and remaining salmon, pulse on and off until the fish is chopped and well combined with the puree. No piece should be larger than a 1/4; be careful not make the mixture too fine.

Scrape the mixture into a bowl and stir in by hand the breadcrumbs, capers and some salt and pepper. Shape into four burgers.

Place the butter or oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet, and turn to medium-high. When the butter foam subsides or oil is hot, cook burgers for 2 to 3 minutes a side, turning once. If grilling, let them firm up on the first side, about 4 minutes of grilling, before turning over and finishing for just another minute or two. To check for doneness, make a small cut and peek inside. Be careful not to overcook.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company