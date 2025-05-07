A Taste of Nostalgia

If I had to pick a place that sparks nostalgia, it would be the old Kenny’s Restaurant at Kapalama Shopping Center. While Kenny’s is gone, there are still some classic spots where memories could be made with a good meal.

LOCAL FLAVORS FOR ALL

When my family lived in Kapolei, En Fuego Grill & Catering (590 Farrington Hwy. Ste. 534) was our got-to for dinner on the drive from town. I’d order a mochiko chicken or chicken katsu plate, but there’s a new okazuya menu. Spam musubi, fried saimin or fried shrimp make the perfect Friday evening meal. The biz also does catering for large events.

Visit enfuegogrillhawaii.com for its full menu.

WEEKEND MEMORIES OF MOCHIKO CHICKEN

Sugoi Bento & Catering (1286 Kalani St. Ste. B-106) was my family’s go-to spot for weekend lunches. Its takeout was perfect for days at the park during my brother’s baseball game or after a morning of volleyball at the gym. While everything on its menu is mouthwatering, my go-to will always be the mochiko chicken plate. If you’re craving more, try the bento version, which comes with teri beef, takuan, a hotdog, ume and choice of entree.

Visit sugoihawaii.com to order online and view its full catering menu for the next game.

FOOD TRUCK TO FAMILY FAVORITE

Grace’s Inn (1296 S. Beretania St.) began as a food truck and had a spot in Aiea, but thankfully, its home on Beretania Street still stands. Known for its plate lunches, this Hawaii staple serves what I consider the best chicken katsu and mac salad plate (can you tell it’s my favorite meal?).

Follow @gracesinn9014 on Instagram for its specials and where to order online.