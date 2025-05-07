Cozy veggie-filled soup

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Mung beans are a member of the food group known as pulses, the dried seeds of legumes. They provide protein, fiber, minerals and vitamins, and are easily digestible.

Build flavor in your broth, starting with the addition of a carrot and a celery rib. As your pot simmers, add more seasonings and water, half a cup at a time, as needed to keep the liquid about 2 inches above the solid ingredients.

Some prefer just a hint of coconut while others want a deeper coconut flavor, so adjust the amount of coconut milk to suit your taste. Leftovers freeze well for future meals.

Mung Beans and Veggies In Coconut Milk

Ingredients:

• 1 cup whole dried mung beans

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

• 4-6 cups water, divided

• 1 medium carrot, peeled, halved, then cut lengthwise

• 1 rib celery, cut in thirds

• 1/2 cup sliced onions (cut in 1/4-inch slices, then cut slices in half)

• 4 cloves garlic, sliced thinly

• 1 teaspoon of kosher salt

• 1-2 teaspoons powdered mushroom seasoning (available in Asian markets, or substitute vegetable bouillon)

• 1 small eggplant, cut in 1/4-inch slices

• 3 long beans cut in 1-inch pieces, about 1/2 cup

• 1/2 to 1 cup coconut milk

• Freshly ground pepper, to taste

Directions:

Put mung beans in a colander and pick out any wrinkled or discolored ones; there will be just a few. Rinse as you would rice, 2 or 3 times.

Combine mung beans, carrot and celery in 4 cups water in a 3-quart pot; bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

Add onions, garlic, salt, mushroom seasoning and more water, if needed, then reduce heat to medium and cook 10-15 minutes.

When beans have softened, taste and add more salt and/or mushroom seasoning as needed.

Add eggplant and long beans and cook till eggplant is soft, about 5 minutes. Add more water if needed.

Cook till some of the mung beans have burst, then remove celery and carrots. Stir in coconut milk, half a cup at a time, tasting as you go. Before serving, grind in black pepper. Serve with cooked rice or quinoa.

Serves 10-12.