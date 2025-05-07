Delicious, Simple Simmered Fish

We often forget about a delicious Japanese way of cooking fish. Simmering whole fish or fish filets in a flavorful sauce is called nitsuke. In this recipe, we use a store-bought sauce, such as the popular Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce. You can use any teriyaki or sweet soy sauce mixture. Slices of ginger are simmered in the sauce for extra flavor, then fish, such as butterfish, cod or any white fish, are added and absorb the flavor of the sauce. Most fish will cook in under 10 minutes. Garnish with slivers of green onion for color and serve over noodles or rice for a simple and fast meal.

Fish Nitsuke

Ingredients:

• 3 fish filets, defrosted if frozen

• 1/2 cup Japanese barbecue sauce or teriyaki sauce, such as Bachan’s

• 1 inch ginger, peeled and sliced

• 2 tablespoons slivered green onion

Directions:

Pat fish dry. In a skillet on medium-high heat, place sauce and ginger. After cooking ginger for 2 minutes, add fish filets. Cook until fish is cooked and tender, about 3 minutes on each side, depending on thickness of fish. Place on a serving platter and garnish with green onion. Serve hot over steamed rice or cooked somen or soba noodles.

Serves 2-3.