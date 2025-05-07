Feast of Meat

Wednesday, May 7, 2025
By Allyson Pang
Today
•
Updated
2:20 p.m.
Noted for its bright lime green food truck and known for “serving meats daily,” Eat My Meat brings a variety of delicious food to the streets of Oahu.
“I was living in the mainland, got back here three years ago and couldn’t find a job so I took over my brother’s truck,” owner Minh Nguyen says. “Since then, we’re still running the truck, and it makes me happy when people eat my food and smile. It make me so happy.”
For poke lovers, the truck offers a poke salad ($18), poke bowls ($18) and poke nachos ($20). Both the poke salad and poke nachos come with spicy ahi, crab, taegu and green onion — all topped with spicy ahi and unagi sauce.
Meat options include pork chops ($18) and lemon grass chicken ($18), both of which come with spicy ahi, crab salad, two scoops rice and some greens to balance out the meat.
Its baked spaghetti plate ($17) comes with spicy ahi crab salad.
The biz also serves up two types of temaki, or handroll sushi. The Spicy Bomber ($14) includes spicy ahi with taegu and green onion. The Crab Bomber ($12) features crab with taegu and green onion.
The truck is located at Mililani Technology Park Mondays to Fridays until sold out, but Eat My Meat can also be found at events around
the island.
Eat My Meat
Mililani Technology Park
100 Kahelu Ave., Mililani
Instagram: @eatmymeat.official
How to order: Phone, Instagram
How to pay: Cash, credit/debit card, Venmo, Cash App