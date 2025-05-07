Mom’s Day Her Way

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

They brought us into the world, dealt with the turbulent teen years, and continue to show us care and love in their own unique ways. While moms should be celebrated every day, treat her to something extra special this Mother’s Day!

Check out what these eateries have to offer.

Vintage Books

Discover a hidden world and delicious cuisine at Vintage Books (3660 Waialae Ave. Ste. 101). It is hosting Mother’s Day prix fixe brunch and dinner menus on May 11.

Brunch starts with a mini scone flight and a dim sum remix. The latter includes smoked salmon gau gee. Main entrees like ahi Benedict or shrimp and grits are paired with French Toast Crunch, a French toast-style Vietnamese rice paper with fruit, syrup, whipped cream and crushed peanuts.

For dinner, enjoy main entrees like crispy brined roast chicken, slow roasted and crisp-finished with a light broth, mochi, roasted vegetables and mango chutney. Or, summer squash masa cakes featuring shaved zucchini masa cakes with sauteed mushrooms and creme fraiche with a small salad.

Learn more at vintagebookshawaii.com.

Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

Relaxing at a staycation in Maui for Mother’s Day? Consider stopping by Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort (3850 Wailea Alanui Drive) and try its multi-course brunch buffet 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 11.

It features a chef-inspired menu of fresh and local favorites, including kimchi fried rice loco moco with Maui onion gravy, Chinese steamed dim sum and more. For a seafood option, try the crispy Hawaiian snapper or a side of Kona lobster mac and cheese.

For dessert, get the lilikoi mergingue tart or the fresh berries flambe on pineapple rum cake with vanilla ice cream.

Make a reservation at bit.ly/42tQqvW.

Jade Dynasty Seafood Restaurant

Partake in a Mother’s Day course special at Jade Dynasty Seafood Restaurant (1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4220), available through May 24 (one day advance notice required).

The course includes dishes like chilled abalone with garlic cucumber, crab meat and fish maw soup, Peking duck with buns, lobster with mochi rice in a lotus wrap and more.

Contact 808-947-8818.

Zippy’s

Stop by any Zippy’s location to celebrate Mother’s Day with a limited-time Parmesan mahi with pasta.

This special dish features Parmesan-crusted mahi with a creamy caper sauce served over spaghetti. It will only be available from 10:30 a.m. May 10 and 11, while supplies last.

Visit zippys.com.

M.A.C. 24/7

Celebrate Mother’s Day at M.A.C. 24/7 (2500 Kuhio Ave.) inside Hilton Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa with a special buffet feast from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on May 11.

There will be prime rib, omelets, a whole suckling pig, seafood and sushi, as well as stuffed chicken, kalbi ribs and glazed ham.

For dessert, choose from a variety of sweet treats and a chocolate fountain.

Visit qrco.de/momday25.

Onkee Korean Grill House

Enjoy a special Mother’s Day set at Onkee Korean Grill House (1000 Auahi St. Ste. 220) featuring a variety of Korean food favorites.

These include a mini seafood platter with lobster tail, scallop and tuna poke, plus braised short ribs with creamy truffle sauce. For some spice, patrons have a choice of doenjang (soybean paste stew) or kimchi jjigae (kimchi stew). There will also be a beef platter of tenderloin, Miyazaki wagyu sirloin, fresh short ribs and outside skirt. Top the meal off with a refreshing mango bingsu.

Visit @onkeehawaii on Instagram.

kulu kulu

Treat moms to something sweet with kulu kulu’s (2201 Kalakaua Ave. Level 2) Mother’s Day strawberry shortcake or strawberry rare cheese roll.

The strawberry shortcake features a delicate sponge cake layered with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. Its available in two sizes: small (5-inch) serves four to six or large (6.5-inch) serves six to eight.

The strawberry rare cheese roll is a creamy, no-bake cheesecake rolled with fresh strawberries. This is perfect for two to three people.

Orders will be accepted May 9-11 at bit.ly/4iAzE2S.