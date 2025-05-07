ONE-PAN WONDER WITH A TANGY SIDE OF VEGGIES

This cozy sheet-pan dinner has flavors we love to love all year long. As sausage, sweet potatoes and whole sage leaves roast together, the sage seasons the sweet potatoes and crisps as if you fried them. Meanwhile, kale leaves soften in a combination of balsamic vinegar, dried cranberries (or cherries), honey and shallot. When the sausages and sweet potatoes are browned, transfer them to plates, then use the pan drippings and residual heat on the sheet pan to turn the kale silky and tangy.

Sheet-Pan Sausages, Sweet Potatoes and Balsamic Kale

Ingredients:

• 1 pound hot or sweet Italian sausages

• 2 medium sweet potatoes (about 1 1/2 pounds), cut into 1-inch pieces

• 1/4 cup sage leaves

• 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• Salt and black pepper

• 1/4 cup dried cranberries or cherries

• 1 shallot, thinly sliced

• 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

• 1 1/2 teaspoons honey

• 1 bunch kale

Directions:

Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Score the sausages in a few places. Toss the sausages, sweet potatoes and sage on a sheet pan with 3 tablespoons olive oil, salt and pepper until well coated. Spread in an even layer and roast until golden brown and cooked through, 25 to 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, stir together the cranberries, shallot, vinegar, honey and remaining tablespoon oil. Strip the kale leaves of their stems, then rip the leaves into bite-size pieces and add to the bowl. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and toss until coated and slightly wilted.

Transfer the cooked sausages and sweet potatoes to plates. Add the kale and balsamic mixture to the sheet pan and toss until the kale is warm. Serve with the sausages and sweet potatoes.

Total time: 45 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company