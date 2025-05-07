Sips, Sounds, Sunets at Halekulani

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Halekulani Hotel (2199 Kalia Road) is kicking off the summer season with a series of exciting events.

On May 18-19, renowned mixologist Julie Reiner returns to Oahu to join Halekulani’s director of mixology, Tuda Sarian, for an unforgettable cocktail experience. Enjoy award-winning cocktails from Reiner’s acclaimed bars, Clover Club and Milady’s.

Then, from May 23-25, the iconic WAITIKI 7 will take the stage at House Without A Key, bringing their musical magic to the beachside for an evening of great food, drinks and tropic soundscapes.

Visit halekulani.com/experiences for more information and tickets.

MAKE MOM’S DAY SWEETER

Still searching for the perfect Mother’s Day gift? Look no further — Hokulani Bakeshop (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4B) has got you covered. Pre-order its irresistible Mother’s Day four-pack cupcakes, available now.

Each pack features a delicious mix: red velvet, vanilla buttercream, guava and decadent strawberry shortcake. Ordering is a breeze — you can place your order online, via email, or for the ultimate convenience, through its mobile app. With the Hokulani app, customers can select their preferred pickup date and time, making it easy to plan ahead.

Follow @hokulanibakeshop on Instagram and visit hokulanibakeshop.com for more information.

THUNDERBOLTS OF FLAVOR IN THE CINEMA

Avengers assemble! Consolidated Theatres (multiple locations) are cooking up some special menu items in honor of the premiere of

Thunderbolts*.

Through May18, try two items inspired by the new movie. The Asterisk Burger includes a spicy and savory burger with grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon and pickled purple cabbage. And, be sure to try the Anti-Hero Sauce that’s a perfect, creamy avocado cilantro sauce for a topping on your burger or for a fun additional snack. These items are available for a limited time only at Consolidated Kahala, Mililani and Olino theatres.

Visit consolidatedtheatres.com for more information and movie tickets.

CULINARY EXCELLENCE MEETS COMMUNITY

Embark on a culinary exploration while supporting Leeward Community College’s Culinary Arts Program at its upcoming showcase from 6 to 9 p.m. on May 10.

Savor thoughtfully crafted dishes inspired by the chefs’ roots. Proud alumni chefs who have made their mark in Hawaii will be featured alongside LCC chefs — Jasmyne Wood of Arden Waikiki, Eric Ito of Kanpai Sushi Hawaii, Maribeth Ganiron of Pacific Club and Shaden Sato of Halekulani. Enjoy specialty beverages from The Pearl at Leeward Community College, curated by LCC’s dining room operations instructor Gary Manago, while soaking in live music from Noel Okimoto and Dean Taba.

Visit leeward.hawaii.edu/thepearl for more information and tickets.

SAVOR THE FLAVORS AT LUNCHBOX MAUI

Heidi Cramer — owner of the popular Maui Cookie Lab Cafe — is expanding her culinary footprint with the opening of a second LunchBox Maui (140 Hoohana St. Ste. 101) location in Kahului.

Open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, the new spot features food made with ingredients from Maui’s farms and maker community. Enjoy favorites like housemade ciabatta sandwiches, daily morning pastries, brekkie sandwiches and classic cookies baked in-house.

Cramer is excited to launch this location with a focus on creating connections through food.

“This is more than just a cafe,” Cramer says. “It’s a gathering place, a source of pride, and a space where locals and visitors alike can slow down and savor life again.”

Follow @lunchboxmaui for more exciting news about the new location.

CELEBRATE YOHEI SUSHI KAHALA’S ANNIVERSARY

In celebration of its first anniversary, Yohei Sushi Kahala (4210 Waialae Ave.) is offering exclusive dining deals from now until July 31. Enjoy a buy one, get one free nigiri from the month’s featured menu or choose from its a la carte selection in the main dining hall.

For an elevated experience, indulge in its signature Omakase Kinohi for $220 at the sushi counter. Each guest will receive a complimentary beverage of their choice and be entered into a daily raffle to win exclusive Yohei Sushi merchandise. Don’t miss out on Happy Sundays, where you can enjoy sushi and drinks from the happy hour menu all day long.

Follow @yoheisushi.kahala on Instagram for more details.