Honolulu EMS unveils new ambulances
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Council member Val Okimoto spoke Tuesday with emergency medical technicians during a traditional Hawaiian blessing at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park. The department added 16 ambulances including 14 EMS rigs and two Crisis Outreach Engagement and Response vehicles.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Council member Matt Weyer, left, and Honolulu Emergency Services Director Dr. Jim Ireland marveled at the new fleet.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahu Brutus LaBenz, above right, presided over the blessing ceremony Tuesday.