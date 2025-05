Retired Air Force Gen. Dan Leaf and longtime activist Christine Ahn will be the featured speakers Thursday for a prestigious lecture series at England’s University of Oxford.

The two Oahu residents have formed an unlikely partnership aimed at bringing a formal end to the Korean War, which began in 1950 when the Soviet-­backed North invaded the American-backed South. The bloody fighting ended with an armistice in 1953, but the war never officially ended. In the decades since the armistice, violence has flared up more than once in border skirmishes, and in 2006, North Korea detonated its first nuclear war head.

The North has since built up a nuclear arsenal and tested new weapons, while the South has built up its conventional arsenal and its recently impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, floated the prospect of Seoul developing its own nuclear weapons. More recently, North Korea has been assisting Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, sending both troops and weapons to the front line. Meanwhile, South Korean-­made weapons have been flowing into NATO-­aligned countries, and in some cases through those countries to Ukrainian forces.

Leaf and Ahn will discuss their efforts and lay out what they hope to be a road map to peace in the 2025 Cyril Foster Lecture, under the title “How to End Wars: Pragmatic Approaches to Peacebuilding.”

“Coming from completely different angles, we both see this as unfinished business that puts the world at risk to nuclear conflict or even a tragic conventional conflict,” Leaf told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “Moving from a state of war to permanent peace will allow us to pursue denuclearization, to promote human rights and close the deal on the sacrifice of tens of thousands of service members. We have practical proposals to do that, and we’ll present those at the University of Oxford.”

“The Korean Peninsula can be transformed from the front line of the Cold War to the site of regional and global peace,” said Ahn. “Unless we act, from taking to the streets to lobbying Congress to support the Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act and crossing the DMZ ourselves, there will be no durable, lasting peace. It will take all of us, including Brits, who sent the third-­largest number of troops (to fight in the Korean War), to help settle this war. We are who the peace process is waiting for.”

Leaf and Ahn come from wildly different worlds. Leaf began his military career as a fighter pilot and would ultimately rise up the ranks, working with America’s nuclear arsenal and overseeing combat operations in Iraq. He would later become the No. 2 commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific before retiring in 2008. He went to work for defense giant Northrop Grumman and did a stint as director of the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Waikiki.

Ahn is an activist who was born in South Korea and immigrated to the United States and made international headlines in 2015 when the Honolulu-based organization Women Cross DMZ, which she founded, rallied 30 women to cross the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. Ahn is a controversial figure. To some she’s a courageous voice for peace, while critics have leveled accusations ranging from calling her naive or alleging that she’s a “phony” peace activist who actively supports North Korea and its allies against the U.S. and South Korea.

In October, Ahn was barred from boarding a flight at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to South Korea, where she was scheduled to give a keynote address at the International Youth Peace Forum as an invited guest of the event, which was supported by the Gyeonggi provincial government. Staff at the airport told her she was stopped on the orders of the central government, and no official explanation has yet been given.

Ahn and Leaf have in recent years drawn upon their contacts in government, academia and activist communities to pursue back-channel diplomacy and seek an official peace with North Korea. They will be giving the lecture at a time when both the U.S. and South Korean governments have seen dramatic changes in recent months.

The United States elected Donald Trump in November, bringing the real estate mogul back to the White House for a second term after losing to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. In South Korea, Yoon declared a short-lived martial law regime in December that threw the country into turmoil and prompted his impeachment and arrest. New snap elections will soon take place, and opposition party candidate Lee Jae-myung is widely expected to win.

Lee, a progressive, favors a more conciliatory approach to relations with North Korea. Trump’s stance toward the Korean Peninsula during his second term is still uncertain. During his first presidency, Trump pledged to unleash “fire and fury” on the Korean Peninsula as tensions between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un escalated, only to later meet with Kim face to face in a series of historic summits and has claimed to have exchanged friendly correspondence with Kim.

Leaf said Trump “has a pre-existing relationship with Kim Jong Un and has declared himself the peace president. From a United States perspective, this is a moment that presents an opportunity to take a more active approach to ending the 73-year-old armistice and replacing it with a peace treaty.”

“We know that when women and civil society are involved in peace processes, the greater the prospects for a durable peace,” said Ahn. “If Trump wants to succeed in ending the Korean War as he has promised, he must lift the travel ban on Americans he put into place. It’s time that Americans and the international community engage in peace-building and resume humanitarian aid and cultural exchanges, from the (New York) Philharmonic trip to Pyongyang to Dennis Rodman’s basketball diplomacy to even another women’s DMZ crossing.”

At present, tensions are high. In 2022, North Korea launched more missile tests than at any time since it first developed nukes. Meanwhile, under Biden the U.S. pushed for trilateral military and diplomatic cooperation among itself, Japan and South Korea to counter growing cooperation among China, Russia and North Korea. Yoon embraced the push, with the three nations conducting increasing joint military operations.

In 2023, Kim broke with North Korea’s official policy of working toward reconciliation with South Korea, declaring it a foreign hostile nation. The North Korean leader declared that “South Korea at present is nothing but a hemiplegic malformation and colonial subordinate state whose politics is completely out of order, its whole society tainted by Yankee culture.”

When Trump ran for reelection, one of his promises was to end the war in Ukraine. Since taking office he has stated a desire to reconcile with Russia and restore trade with the country if it halts its invasion. Trump has accused Ukraine of starting the war while praising Russian leader Vladimir Putin, but recently managed to secure a mineral deal with Kyiv that Trump claims will help fund Ukraine’s reconstruction.

“While it’s unclear whether Kim will engage (diplomatically), it’s clear that progress on U.S.-Russia relations is creating an opening that didn’t exist under Biden,” Ahn argued. “If the Russia-Ukraine war can be resolved, North Korean soldiers can return home, the two Koreas can stop shipping arms to Russia and Ukraine, and Trump will have more capacity to turn to North Korea.”