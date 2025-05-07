Tech View: Taking the mystery out of internet speeds

Mention ultrafast internet speeds to someone and their eyes will instantly light up. They might not fully understand all the intricacies of technology, but they intuitively know that when it comes to internet speed, the faster the better. It means they can accomplish more in less time.

Residential and business consumers expect fast, reliable internet access. They know when their internet service is slow and not providing a good online experience. High-speed internet access is needed for work and play, a necessity in today’s connected world.

Whether it’s for virtual meetings, streaming movies or playing Minecraft or other trending video games, creating your own content and posting it on YouTube or to the cloud, or uploading photos of your children’s soccer games or musical performances on Instagram, speed is critical.

But what exactly is speed? Internet speed is defined as the rate at which data moves along a fiber-optic cable, measured in megabits per second, or Mbps. When an Mbps number gets higher, it means data can be transmitted and received faster. Higher speeds are measured in gigabits per second, or Gbps. These speeds, which start at 1, are extremely fast. In Hawaii the fastest internet speed currently available is 3 Gbps.

You’ll usually find internet speeds presented with two numbers: The first number is the download speed, and the second is the upload speed. The download speed refers to the speed at which you are able to receive files. For example, when you are streaming a movie, you want to make sure you have a fast download speed. The upload speed refers to the speed at which your files are sent to someone. For example, when you create and upload a video for someone, you would require a high upload speed.

The speed you need depends on what you plan to use your internet for and the number of people in your home on multiple devices who are all using the internet at the same time. If you are using your internet service for email, online searches and social media, you might not need high internet speeds. However, if you have a large household with family members streaming, gaming or conducting virtual meetings all at the same time, you’ll need more bandwidth and might need to upgrade to an internet plan that offers a higher speed.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

You can test your internet speed on your own by using free online tools such as Speedtest by Ookla, which allows you to check your current internet speed and see how your internet serv­ice is performing. It’s also a good way to check whether the speed you purchased is the actual speed you are getting.

In addition to speed, other factors that determine online streaming quality are ping and network latency. Ping refers to the time it takes data to travel from your device to a server and back. Latency refers to the time it takes for you to give a transfer instruction and when it takes place. The lower the ping and latency, the faster and more responsive your connection will be, and this will help to create a smooth streaming experience for you and those in your household.

Filifotu “Fotu” Vaai is Hawaiian Telcom’s vice president of business sales. Reach her at filifotu.vaai@hawaiiantel.com.