Woman, 61, is arrested again in third stabbing in 25 years

A 61-year-old woman who was sentenced to 20 years for stabbing her abusive husband to death with a steak knife before stabbing a boyfriend while on parole was arrested early Tuesday for allegedly stabbing her current boyfriend.

Sabrina Lynn Fiaai was arrested at 1:26 a.m. Tuesday at 2241 Kapiolani Blvd., the Waikiki Vista apartments, on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

“The victim was stabbed by his female girlfriend with a knife. EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital in serious condition,” read a Honolulu Police Department highlight. “The adult female suspect was identified, located, and arrested for attempted murder in the 2nd degree without incident.”

Fiaai was sentenced to 20 years in prison in April 2001 after accepting a plea agreement allowing her to plead guilty to manslaughter based on extreme mental and emotional disturbance.

She was initially charged with murder.

At about 3 a.m. Feb. 7, 2000, Fiaai grabbed a steak knife, woke her sleeping husband, Abe Fiaai, yelled, “Die, you f—!” and stabbed him in the neck.

Sabrina Fiaai was abused by her late husband for 15 years prior. In one incident, Abe Fiaai kicked, choked and pushed her down some stairs. She needed 42 stitches in her mouth and suffered a broken ankle.

Her family testified that when Sabrina Fiaai would stay with a sister, she would wake up screaming that Abe was going to kill her and their six children.

Years later in August 2005, in Kalihi, Fiaai was on parole and using methamphetamine when she stabbed her boyfriend, Keoni Duboyce. Duboyce suffered a slash to his hand and a wound to the side of his abdomen.

Fiaai was charged with attempted murder, but as part of a plea agreement, she pleaded guilty to attempted manslaughter and agreed to the 20-year sentence. Fiaai was evaluated by court-appointed mental health experts who found that at the time she stabbed Duboyce, she suffered from a psychosis disorder induced by abusing crystal methamphetamine.

Fiaai had to serve more than six years in prison as a repeat offender before she could be released on parole. Her parole for the killing of her husband was revoked and she was ordered to serve the rest of that 20-year term. Both 20-year terms ran concurrently.

The plea agreement approved by the judge also called for Fiaai to write an apology to her then-­boyfriend and pay restitution.

In April 2013, while serving the time for attempted manslaughter, Fiaai participated in a gardening program at the Women’s Community Correctional Center.

Fiaai said in a news report at the time that she felt like she was making a difference.

“We feed the facility and that feels good,” said Fiaai, who was growing bell peppers, tomatoes, arugula, sweet potatoes and mustard cabbage.

“I feel so blessed and privileged to come out and tend the garden,” she said. “It’s an outlet to serenity since we are in cubes most of the day. It’s a healing place.”