UH catcher Martinez is Big West’s top defender

Hawaii catcher Izabella Martinez was named Big West Softball Defensive Player of the Year and also made the all-conference first team, released Tuesday.

Martinez, a senior from Garden Grove, Calif., started all 49 regular-season games, committed only one error and threw out 12 runners attempting to steal. At the plate, she batted .348 with 54 hits, 11 doubles, 31 walks and a .463 on-base percentage.

She joins center fielder Kelly Majam (2013) and shortstop Nawai Kaupe (2022) as the only Rainbow Wahine to be named Big West Defensive Player of the Year.

Hawaii sophomore first baseman Jamie McGaughey made the second team after leading the Rainbow Wahine in home runs (11), RBIs (34) and slugging percentage (.640). At first base, she did not commit an error in 279 chances.

Rainbow Wahine shortstop Milan Ah Yat, pitcher Macy Brandl and outfielders Chloe Borges and Larissa Goshi were named honorable mention.

Hawaii, the No. 5 seed, will face No. 4 Long Beach State at 10 a.m. today in the inaugural Big West Championships in Fullerton, Calif.

HPU’s Blythe named Player of the Year

Hawaii Pacific outfielder Noah Blythe was named PacWest Baseball Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Blythe, a senior from Santa Clarita, Calif., batted .462 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 69 RBIs for the Sharks.

HPU graduate outfielder Bronson Rivera was named Newcomer of the Year and made the first team after batting .378 with 16 homers, 61 runs and 71 RBIs.

Freshman third baseman Tyler Arnold also made the first team after hitting .346 with 14 homers and 51 RBIs.

HPU second baseman Skyler Agnew, designated hitter Kan Taguchi and catcher Daniel Johnson made the second team.

Making the third team were Hilo catcher Mason Cook and Chaminade first baseman Safea Villaruz-Mauai.

Hawaii Pacific, the No. 4 seed, will open the PacWest Championship against No. 1 Point Loma today at 1 p.m. in Fresno, Calif.

UH’s Turban claims track and field honor

Hawaii senior Lilian Turban was named Big West Field Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.

Turban, of Tallinn, Estonia, set a conference-best javelin throw of 150 feet, 5 inches on Friday at the Steve Scott Invitational in Irvine, Calif.

She also won the high jump (5-9.25) and finished third in the shot put (48-1.75) on Saturday.

Turban has been named conference field athlete of the week five times in her career.

Sawada tops U.S. Open qualifying event

Mililani’s Jared Sawada shot a 1-under 70 on Tuesday to win the U.S. Open Local Qualifier at Pearl at Kalauao.

Sawada and Kaneohe’s Dane Watanabe, who finished second at 71, advanced to the final qualifying event for the U.S. Open, which will be held June 12-15 in Oakmont, Pa.

There were 30 players vying for the two qualifying spots.

Chaminade men’s golfers in fourth place

The Chaminade men’s golf team shot a second-round 307 on Tuesday and moved up one spot to fourth place at the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships in Kohler, Wis.

The Silverswords are at 615 and 13 strokes behind co-leaders Kentucky State and Fayetteville State at Whistling Straits Golf Course.

Chaminade’s top golfer is Ky Stopp, who is fifth at 2-over 146. He is eight shots off the lead.