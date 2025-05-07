Hawaii Grown Report: Former Hawaii high school athletes excelling in all fields

BASEBALL

>> Wehiwa Aloy (Baldwin), Arkansas: Is heating up again, collecting three hits in a 13-8 win over Texas for his ninth game with three or more hits. He walked in each game of the series and his last five in a row to improve his season on-base percentage to .464 and his career mark to .413. Kuhio Aloy (Baldwin) got in on the fun with his 12th home run of the season in the win over the Longhorns. It was the first time the Razorbacks had ever swept Texas.

>> Kaikea Harrison (Punahou), Tulane: Mashed out three hits in a 6-4 win over Florida Atlantic, scoring a run for the fourth straight game, including the series opener, when he reached base four times. The three-hit game was the first of his career with the Green Wave and first since March of last year, when he was with USC.

>> Cody Kashimoto (Punahou), Saint Mary’s: Put on a power display in an 11-5 win over Pacific, smacking two home runs in a game for the first time in his career. The junior doubled his home run total for his career and hadn’t had one in his previous 25 games. He paired hits in his previous contest, a 9-3 win over the Tigers, and has raised his career batting average to .256.

>> Brock Perreira (Kaiser), Cal State Bakersfield: Paired hits in all three games of a series with Cal Poly, adding two walks in the final game of the sweep to the Mustangs. He has multiple hits in five of six games since visiting Hawaii, he had one in 23 games before that and his batting average has risen from .273 to .301 to make him a .300 hitter for the first time in his career.

>> Tyler Quinn (Maryknoll), Utah: Paired hits in back-to-back games for the first time since the middle of March, collecting five, including his fourth home run of the season, but the Utes were swept by Houston. He has played the same number of games (42) as he did last year but has more runs and RBIs this time and has struck out only 17 times after whiffing 33 times last season.

>> Sean Yamaguchi (Saint Louis), Nevada: Hit two home runs in a game for the first time in his young career, the second a walkoff shot in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Fresno State 6-5. He celebrated his heroics with two more hits the next day, a 9-8 walkoff. Mason Hirata (Waiakea) had multiple hits in both games after entering the series with three hits in 16 contests to raise his batting average from .150 to .259.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> Ella Connor (Seabury Hall), Cal Poly: Earned All-Big West honors for the third time in her career, being placed on the second team after going 25-9 this season, 17-6 with Madi Nichols. She was on the first team in 2022 and ‘24, with a redshirt year in between.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Kara Kaneshiro (Kalani), Colorado State: Got off to a rough start in the NCAA Regional, shooting rounds of 76 and 78 with three birdies to sit in 36th place. She entered Tuesday 14 shots off the lead and then made the most of moving day with a bogey-free 67 to finish in 19th place to leave her five shots out of the NCAA Championships.

>> Karissa Kilby (Punahou), Florida International: Capped her college career with second team All-Conference USA honors after being first team as a sophomore and third team as a junior. She sported a stroke average of 75.3 with three top-15 finishes.

>> Teal Matsueda (Kalani), Boise State: Wrapped up her sophomore season with second-team All-Mountain West honors after averaging 73.33 strokes per round. The mark is good for second in program history and led to two top 10 finishes and seven top 25s.

>> Raya Nakao (Punahou), Oregon State: Played 36 holes at an NCAA Regional’s first day, finishing 2 over par with three birdies and five bogeys to sit in 25th place, seven shots off the lead. She slipped to 31st in the final round before the horn blew with two holes to go because of darkness. Her Oregon State team will have to make up 13 shots on Baylor over 11 holes today to advance to the final.

SOFTBALL

>> Ailana Agbayani (‘Iolani), Oklahoma: Had a perfect day at the plate in a 6-5 win over Florida, capped with a crucial bunt single to advance Nelly McEnroe-Marinas (Maryknoll) in the ninth inning to set up the winning run. She was 2-for-2 with two walks and played flawless defense, but the Hawaii girls combined to go hitless in 13 at-bats in the next two games and the Sooners dropped the series.

>> Cairah Curran (Campbell), Santa Clara: Broke the school record for hits in a 5-4 win over Loyola Marymount, breaking it with a triple and extending it with a single for her 74th of the year. The record had stood since 2007, when Angela Kabanuck set it while hitting .377, well below Curran’s .434 mark so far. The school record is .486, Curran qualifies for third with three games left in the regular season.

>> Nicole Donahue (Kamehameha), Oregon State: Hit her fifth home run of the season in a 9-0 win over Pacific, her second home run in five games since moving from catcher to right field. She sports an on-base percentage of .429 while hitting sixth in the order, good for second on the team.

>> Jewels Hanawahine (Kamehameha), New Mexico: Had multiple hits in successive games for the first time in her young career, driving in three runs in losses to Nevada-Las Vegas. She had only six hits and two RBIs in 19 games before getting hot against the Rebels and ends her sophomore campaign with a .222 average.

MEN’S TENNIS

>> Andre Ajed (Mid-Pacific), Binghamton: Played in the NCAA Tournament but was ousted in the first round as the Bearcats fell to No. 8 Columbia 4-0. Playing in the No. 4 singles spot, the sophomore lost to No. 87 Hugo Hashimoto 6-2, 6-2. He had won five matches in a row before the tournament and was 15-17 in singles and 12-9 in doubles.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Keegan Gantala (Kamehameha-Maui), George Fox: Scored two points by finishing sixth in the pole vault at the Northwest Conference Championships, clearing 13 feet, 4.25 inches on his first try to help the Bruins to their eighth conference title in a row.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Mia Shepard (‘Iolani), UC Santa Barbara: Celebrated being named the Big West Track Athlete of the Week for the second time this season by winning the 400 meters at the Steve Scott Invite with a time of 54.14, beating the rest of the field by nearly a second. She has not lost in the 400 since the middle of March. She also ran a personal best 23.95 in the 200 but finished fourth.

>> Kaylee Volner (Seabury Hall), Santa Clara: Took third in the 5,000 meters at the Oregon State High Performance with a personal-best time of 17:56.40, just three seconds from breaking the tape first and 15 seconds better than her previous effort in late April. It was her first top-five finish since 2023.

WATER POLO

>> Waiahuli Akau (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Augustana Illinois: Scored three goals and added three assists in two matches at the USA Water Polo Division III Tournament, helping the Vikings take third place with a 14-5 loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and a 13-12 overtime win over Washington & Jefferson. Her sister, Ocean Akau, had a goal and two assists and together they scored 60 of the team’s 302 goals this season.

>> Ka’imi Duncklee (Hawaii Baptist), Claremont-Mudd-Scripps: Was in the pool for both matches at the USA Water Polo Division III championships, helping the Athenas finish as the national runner-up for the third straight year after a crushing 9-8 loss to top-ranked campusmates Pomona-Pitzer. She played in 31 matches in her senior year, dishing out two assists.