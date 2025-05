Punahou Buffanblu batter Sydney Capello connected for a homer run against the Kalani Falcons during a State girl’s softball playoff game at Wahine Softball Stadium, on Tuesday, May 6.

The big blue wrecking crew is back.

Li‘i Brown returned from a late-season knee injury to drive in two runs, while Taryn Ho, Sydney Capello and Austen Kinney homered as Punahou overpowered Kalani 14-0 in five innings on Tuesday afternoon at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Ace pitcher Paige Brunn fired a one-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks as Punahou (19-5-1 overall) advanced to the Division I quarterfinal round of the DataHouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships.

“Our defense and offense played well. Lexi (Hirahara) called a good game. She tries to mix it up a lot and I go with it,” Brunn said of her senior classmate and catcher.

The Buffanblu will play fourth-seeded Hilo today at 11:30 a.m.

Hilo is a bit of a mystery team, but Punahou coach Dave Eldredge is quite aware of the talent of the BIIF champions. Viking sophomore Molly Davi, who played at Maryknoll as a freshman, dominated the BIIF with an 11-0 record, 0.00 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 67 innings.

“I’ve been voting for those guys (in the Top 10) because Molly’s a good pitcher. She’ll keep you in games,” he said.

Davi hasn’t faced a murderer’s row like Punahou yet, however. Kinney went 4-for-4 with a home run, a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored. Ho also hit 4-for-4, driving in three runs and scoring three more. Capello finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, two runs and a stolen base.

“Paige killed it today,” Capello said.

Kalani (16-8-2) will meet King Kekaulike today at 0:15 a.m. in consolation play.

Punahou and Kalani met in an exhibition game on March 5 at Kilauea District Park, an 8-all tie. At the time, Kalani was ranked fourth in the Star-Advertiser Top 10 and Punahou was fifth. After the game with Kalani, Punahou went on a Goliath-level run in regular-season play, going 12-0 to clinch a state-tournament berth.

With Brown at the hot corner, Punahou averaged 9.1 runs per game. With two games left in the regular season, the junior partially tore her left PCL tripping over third base taking ground-ball reps at practice. By the second-round, double-elimination tournament, there was clearly a disturbance in the force. The Buffanblu lost 6-0 to ‘Iolani and 1-0 to Kamehameha — their only scoreless outputs of the season. Then, they lost to Maryknoll, 8-2, for the ILH title.

“Having her back improves the trust between each other again,” Kinney said. “We’re able to feel like how we were before. We’re just happy to have her back and feel like a solid team again.”

Brown had some doubt there would be enough time for a comeback.

“I really did, but I think spiritually wise, I knew I had something in me and I wasn’t done yet. I focused on my recovery,” she said.

Brown was there every day at practice supporting her teammates when she wasn’t at rehab.

“Li‘i had one of those freak things, it put her out for three weeks. She’s stayed with it. She’s in the middle of things and she gets hitting like she did today, it’s a good pick-me-up,” Eldredge said. “I’ve never seen a team go that cold like we did for three games, but it’s nice to see the bats are back today. Hopefully, we can make a run.”

Kamehameha 16, King Kekaulike 1

Rylie Teramoto hurled a five-inning three-hitter as the Warriors (16-13 overall) advanced into the quarterfinals. The sophomore right-hander fanned eight and walked three, riding on her team’s four-run first inning.

“The energy in the dugout, we were loud,” Teramoto said.

The Warriors finished with 19 hits, including 13 off Na Alii starter Huali Williams. One of them was a rocket-launch, two-run homer by Kamehameha catcher Bobbi Cambra.

The MIL runners-up committed five errors. Seven of the 14 runs off Williams, who pitched 3 2/3 innings, were unearned.

King Kekaulike (12-10) will meet Kalani today at 9:15 a.m. in consolation action.

Kamehameha and King Kekaulike met once in nonconference play. Kamehameha won 3-1 on Feb. 22 at the Waimea Invitational. Teramoto had a complete-game two-hitter that day, allowing no earned runs with six K’s and two walks.

“That was the rough part of our season in the beginning,” said Cambra, who moved from the infield to catching after senior Kezia Lucas suffered a season-ending injury. “Throughout the season we just grew and worked harder. We came together as a team to find it.”

Teramoto evolved as a pitcher since February. Her fastball and curve on the inside corner baffled several King Kekaulike hitters.

“Her backdoor curve,” Cambra said. “We didn’t even have that pitch in the first week. It looks like it’s going to hit the batter and it comes back in.”

Kamehameha faces top-seeded Mililani today at 7 p.m. The Warriors did not play Mililani in preseason.

“We’ve been waiting for our get-back,” Cambra said, referring to last year’s 14-1 loss to the Trojans in the state final.

Kaiser 10, Waiakea 3

Paisley Kuba socked a three-run homer in the top of the third inning, while Elyse Yoshioka and Makenzie Yokoyama combined on a four-hitter as the Lady Cougars rallied past the Warriors.

Kuba also tripled and finished 4-for-4, driving in four runs and scoring three times.

Kaiser (16-8-1 overall) will meet ILH champion Maryknoll, the second seed in the tournament, today at 4:30 p.m.

Waiakea (8-5), the BIIF runner-up, will meet Moanalua on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. in consolation play.

Waiakea surged to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Kaiser rallied and took a 5-3 lead on the home run by Kuba.

The Cougars broke open a 5-3 game with four runs in the top of the sixth inning, on five base hits and two errors. They added a single run in the seventh frame for good measure.

“To Waiakea’s credit, they held us down and we were able to bring the runs in,” Cougars coach Blaine Yoshioka said. “They were throwing us a lot of spins. Not a lot of overpowering fastballs.”

“We have some illness and that’s what we kind of have to work around right now, so hopefully they’re OK tomorrow,” Cougars coach Blaine Yoshioka said. “It’s the flu. Some of our key players, we’ve got to watch. They were all able to get through it today.”

Maryknoll and Kaiser met at the start of the Trojan Classic on Feb. 11. The Spartans won 6-0.

“As long as everyone can play, we should be able to play with anybody. As long as we’re healthy,” Yoshioka said. “Every game is going to be close.”

Campbell 9, Moanalua 6

The Lady Sabers rallied from a 6-5 deficit with two runs in the fifth inning to advance. Campbell (20-4-2) will battle MIL champion Baldwin today at 2 p.m.

In the top of the fifth, Abigail Niitani reached base on an infield error and later scored on another infield error when Nanea Pantastico bunted. That tied the game at 6.

Dalexy Sanchez’s sacrifice fly to left brought Sophie Alo home from third base for a 7-6 Campbell lead.

The Sabers added two insurance runs in the sixth on an RBI single by Alo and a wild pitch that allowed Kayla Whaley to score.

In the bottom of the seventh, Perreira walked Emily Tome with one out. Pinch-hitter Raean Bumagat launched a 1-1 pitch deep down the line, but the ball fell beyond the wall in foul territory. Bumagat popped out to first for the second out.

After a wild pitch allowed Tome to advance to second base, Atagi singled to center, giving Moanalua runners at the corners. Perreira then caught Karah Pasion looking at a strike on the outside corner to end the game.

Division II / at Mckinley

Radford 12, Pahoa 2 (5)

Brandie Pahia-Obra pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Rams beat the Daggers. Radford faces No. 2 seed Pearl City in a quarterfinal at 2:15 p.m. today at McKinley.

Pahia-Obra drove in two runs, and Audrey Hoffman, Emma Hoolulu and Meghan Castro each scored twice for Radford.

Ariana Kobayashi scored twice for Pahoa.

Waimea 21, Waialua 0 (5)

Shelcee Nakaya pitched a two-hitter with three strikeouts, and Kayani Santos batted 4-for-4 with two homers and seven RBIs as the Menehune beat the Bulldogs. Waimea will face No. 3 seed Kamehameha-Hawaii in today’s quarterfinals at noon at McKinley.

Kailua 7, Kohala 0

Harmony Kamalani pitched a two-hitter with no walks and 11 strikeouts as the Surfriders beat the Cowgirls.

Caydence Kauhi batted 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs and Keahi Kamakea drove in two runs for Kailua, which will face No. 1 seed Kapaa in today’s quarterfinals at 7 p.m. at McKinley.

Mahealani Pang and Malie Karratti had hits for Kohala.

Pac-Five 8, Aiea 0

The Wolfpack shut out Na Alii and will play No. 4 seed Lanai in a quarterfinal today at 4:30 p.m. at McKinley.