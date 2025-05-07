Honolulu Star-Advertiser

In NFL first, Rams to hold minicamp on Maui

By Field Level Media

GARY A. VASQUEZ-IMAGN IMAGES/FILE PHOTO Los Angeles Rams president Kevin Demoff speaks during the unveiling of the new test soccer pitch in anticipation of Nations League play and the 2026 World Cup at SoFi Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams, in partnership with the Hawaii Tourism Authority, announced today that they will hold their June minicamp on Maui, a first for any NFL team.

The Rams’ “Mauicamp,” as it’s being billed, will be held June 16-19 at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku.

The Rams made the announcement at their practice facility alongside Hawaii Gov. Josh Green.

“We are thrilled to return to Hawaii and for the first time in the NFL bring Minicamp to Maui,” Rams president Kevin Demoff said. “Los Angeles and Hawaii share a special relationship and we are grateful to HTA for teaming with us for this historic partnership.”

The Rams played a preseason game on Maui in August 2019 against the Dallas Cowboys, the first time that had happened since 1976.

The Rams will hold on-field sessions on June 17 and 18, with the 17th being invite-only through HTA. The 18th will be free and open to the public, though a ticket is required. Maui County residents have access to an exclusive presale beginning Friday.

“Rams players will feel the warm aloha and hospitality of our islands once again, and in turn, the team will uplift members of the community that have endured so much since the 2023 Maui wildfires,” Green said.

Also part of Mauicamp, the Rams will hold a series of events as well, including a girls flag football and boys football clinic for 400 local student-athletes and a PLAY 60 Field Day for local children.

