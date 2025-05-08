DLNR seizes fishing vessel in Kailua-Kona

State officers seized a fishing vessel and cited a 52-year-old man in Kailua-Kona Wednesday morning after receiving multiple complaints about longline fishing in the Hawaii State Territorial Sea that comprises about 3,069 square miles of water.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources ’ Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement Hawaii Branch Marine Unit boarded the vessel about seven miles offshore after observing it fishing with approximately four miles of line deployed, according to a news release.

It is illegal to longline fish in the state waters within the state Territorial Sea, which extends across 12 nautical miles around the state.

Officers cited Konane Zager, 52, of Kona for violating the state Long Line Fishing Prohibition, which is a petty misdemeanor.

A total of three ahi were caught — one live fish was released and the other two weighed in at 95 pounds and 103 pounds. The catch had an estimated market value of $1,251, the statement said.

Zager is scheduled to appear in Kona District Court June 19.