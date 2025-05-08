Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 27, critically injured after being struck in Ewa Beach

By Star-Advertiser staff

Honolulu police say a 27-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck Wednesday night by a car while standing on Farrington Highway in Ewa Beach.

Police said the collision occurred on Farrington near Hikukahi Street, and that the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the car, a 34-year-old woman, remained on scene and was not injured.

She was heading westbound on Farrington when she hit the man, who was standing in the roadway, police said.

Police said the road was dry and free of defects and the area dark, with no street lighting.

Police do not believe speed, alcohol, or drugs to be contributing factors at this time.

No further details were available.

