Pope Leo XIV: World reacts to first American pontiff

Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected in a surprise choice to be the new leader of the Catholic Church today, taking the name Leo XIV, becoming the first U.S. pontiff.

Here is the reaction from notable figures:

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

“This is a historic day for the United States, and we will pray for him as he begins the sacred work of leading the Catholic Church and setting an example for so many, regardless of faith.”

>> RELATED: Cardinal Prevost is elected Pope Leo XIV, first U.S. pontiff

FORMER PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“This an historic and hopeful moment for Catholics in America and for the faithful around the world. We join those praying for the success of Pope Leo XIV as he prepares to lead the Catholic church, serve the neediest, and share God’s love.”

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

“What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER

“The election of Pope Leo XIV is a deeply profound moment of joy for Catholics in the United Kingdom and globally, and begins a new chapter for the leadership of the Church and in the world.”

“Pope Leo is the first American Pope. This is a momentous moment. As Pope Francis’ papacy showed, the Holy See has a special role to play in bringing people and nations together to address the major issues of our time; especially on climate change, alleviating poverty and promoting peace and justice across the world.”

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIA MELONI

“Italians will look to you as a guide and point of reference, recognizing in the Pope and the Church that spiritual and moral authority that derives from its inexhaustible message of love, charity and hope, which flows from the Word of God,” she said in a letter to the Pope.

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your election as Pope. I am confident that the constructive dialogue and cooperation established between Russia and the Vatican will continue to develop on the basis of the Christian values that unite us.”

“I wish you, Your Holiness, success in fulfilling the high mission entrusted to you, as well as good health and well-being,” he said in a telegram published on the Kremlin website.

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

“A historic moment for the Catholic Church and its millions of faithful. To Pope Leo XIV, to all Catholics in France and around the world, I send a fraternal message.”

“On this May 8th, may this new pontificate bring peace and hope.”

COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT GUSTAVO PETRO

“The new Pope, Leo XIV, is more than just an American. His immediate ancestors are Latin: Spanish and French, and he lived 40 years in our Latin America, in Peru.”

“I hope he becomes a great leader for migrants around the world, and I hope that he lifts up our Latino migrant brothers and sisters who are currently being humiliated by the U.S. It’s time for them to organize.”

“May he help us build the great force of humanity that defends life, and defeat the greed that has caused the climate crisis and the extinction of living things.”

ECUADORIAN PRESIDENT DANIEL NOBOA

“We welcome Pope Leo XIV with hope in our hearts. May your word unite, comfort, and guide millions in times of uncertainty. Our prayers are with you from Ecuador.”

ARGENTINE PRESIDENT JAVIER MILEI

“The forces of Heaven have clearly given their verdict. No more words, Mr. Judge. End.”

ARGENTINE PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESMAN MANUEL ADORNI

“Congratulations to Leo XIV on his assumption of office. May his leadership and wisdom guide us in difficult times. The world needs the awakening of the lions,” he posted on X, apparently referring to Leon, which means lion, the symbol of President Milei.

“God bless you and may the Forces of Heaven be with you.”

CHANCELLOR OF AUSTRIA CHRISTIAN STOCKER

“Habemus Papam! I congratulate Pope Leo XIV on taking this office that carries such great responsibilities and wish him much strength and wisdom for his pontificate.”

FRIEDRICH MERZ, GERMAN CHANCELLOR

“I warmly congratulate you on your election as the head of the Catholic Church. Through your office, you offer hope and guidance to millions of believers worldwide in these times of great challenges. For many people, you are a beacon of justice and reconciliation. In Germany, people look to your pontificate with confidence and positive expectation.”

“I wish you much strength, good health, and God’s blessing for the tasks that lie ahead of you.”

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ

“Congratulations to the whole Catholic Church on the election of the new Pope Leo XIV as @Pontifex_en. May his pontificate contribute to strengthening dialogue and the defense of human rights in a world in need of hope and unity.”

VIKTOR ORBAN, PRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY

“We have a Pope! there is hope!”