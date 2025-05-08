Tesla driver sought in alleged Kakaako road rage assault

Honolulu police are searching for a suspect wanted for an alleged assault in a road rage incident in Kakaako on Wednesday evening.

Police said just after 6 p.m., an 18-year-old woman was parking her car on Halekauwila Street with her 35-year-old mother as a passenger. She observed a gray Tesla speeding past and exchanged words with the man driving it.

Police said the man then exited the Tesla and allegedly assaulted both the young woman and her mother, then fled.

The male suspect is described as about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 185 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2022 gray Tesla with Oregon license plates. Police did not release any images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911. Anonymous tips can be reported to CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or via the P3 tips app.