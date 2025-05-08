Letter: Empty-homes tax study less than compelling

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

With reference to the empty-homes tax hearing (“Council scrutinizes empty-homes tax study,” Star-Advertiser, April 30):

First, Vancouver and Toronto are cities in a foreign country with different laws and constitutional requirements, so those examples should not apply in the U.S.

Second, many cities in the U.S. that have an empty-homes tax cap the maximum additional cost at around $6,000.

Third, Honolulu already has an empty-homes tax of sorts called Residential A: Tier 1 takes 0.4% per $1 million of taxable assessed value, up to $1 million; Tier 2 takes 1.14% per $1 million of taxable assessed value, in excess of $1 million.

Fourth, the San Francisco vacant- homes tax has been declared unconstitutional.

City Councilman Tommy Waters has been trying to force his pet project down our throats for years, and he has failed three times.

The $500,000 for the study should be refunded to Honolulu taxpayers.

Bob Gould

Kaneohe

