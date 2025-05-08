Letter: Right to due process must not be infringed

It’s disappointing, but not surprising, to hear President Donald Trump say he doesn’t know that all people living in this country have the right to due process under the law. It appears that he’s finding the Constitution inconvenient again.

Part of what makes America great, and Americans free, is the protection under law from unjust persecution or imprisonment without a fair trial. This helps protect the poor and relatively powerless from loss of liberty due to false accusations, or for that matter, from vindictive government policies.

As Americans, we can be grateful that the framers of the Constitution had the wisdom to put these safeguards in place. As Americans, we would also be wise to prevent erosion of these constitutional safeguards, whether efforts to weaken them are due to ignorance or malice.

Richard Leman

Honokaa, Hawaii island

