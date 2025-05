The University of Hawaii at Manoa is considering options for its “Campus Town” development, to be located on a parcel of land where University Lab School (ULS) currently sits. Above, students congregate outside of a building on the ULS campus in 2023.

We are the parents of the children who attend University Laboratory School, and we are sounding a five-bell alarm because University of Hawaii at Manoa is mulling a plan to destroy the University Laboratory School and all the structures on the block (including the College of Education’s historic Wist Hall, Everly Hall, Hawaii Academy of Science, UH Manoa Children’s Center at Castle Memorial Building and the Curriculum Development and Research Group) to build a for-profit entity of shops, restaurants and open spaces called Campus Town.

We stand against this plan to destroy the long-standing institutions that have shown educational excellence.

Please spread the word in Manoa and attend a community meeting about the potential development, on May 14 at 6 p.m. at Noelani School. This is our chance to make our voices heard and stop this Campus Town disaster. For more information, visit www.SaveULS.org.

Jason Swanson

Kahaluu

