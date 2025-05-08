Letter: Trump and Musk faced tough odds from start

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

While Musk was treated very unfairly, Trump’s promises don’t match reality or accurately measure success. One example is that the federal government’s slow hiring process does not counteract sweeping cutbacks of jobs. This is perhaps a toxic combination. Although Trump and Musk’s intention reflects the seriousness of their unparalleled attempt to protect our government, contradicting actions conveyed a shallowness in the partnership’s pledge.

Then again, this view accepts false assumptions, because they both love America. Questions about protocol and the balance of duties became a cause of worry and a call for accountability. A fragile system of trust is quite easily forgotten, but is impossible to ignore when broken.

Maybe the situation is just an unfortunate inheritance from the previous administration, something no president would be thrilled with.

Natividad Mendoza

Downtown Honolulu

