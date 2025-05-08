Off the news: Native history safe from DEI, CRT directive

The U.S. Department of Education says Native Hawaiian, American Indian and Alaska Native history aren’t “diversity, equity and inclusion” or “critical race theory” — both banned in public education under threat of withheld federal funds or other retributions. Good. Still, vigilance remains necessary to preserve Native Hawaiian programs receiving federal support against budget cuts and shifting federal policies, cautions Hawaii’s U.S. Rep. Ed Case.

And despite the carve-out for teachings on native people, educators continue to face indefensible prohibitions against teachings on slavery and civil rights, segregation, immigration policy, internment camps — and justice.